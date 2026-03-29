Chiefs, NY Giants may have a shot at RB Jeremiyah Love after latest Titans update ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants remain in several mock drafts as teams interested in Jeremiyah Love. Now, a report from Todd McShay could give them hope to select the star running back from Notre Dame.

“Mike Borgonzi comes from the Chiefs’ BPA model and has a history of using premium picks (top 10-15) on premium positions (QB, edge, OT, CB). While RB Jeremiyah Love is tempting, recent history doesn’t support spending Top-10 capital on backs. Why? Because there isn’t a top-10 RB pick in the past decade who has played in a Super Bowl with the team that drafted him.”

Borgonzi worked 15 years with the Chiefs and was a key piece in winning the Super Bowl three times during that period. His great work led him to become the team’s assistant general manager between 2021 and 2024 before receiving his big opportunity as GM of the Titans in 2025.

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Who will draft RB Jeremiyah Love?

If the Tennessee Titans are out of the race to draft Jeremiyah Love, that opens the door for the New York Giants at No. 5. Although they already have a young RB like Cam Skattebo, John Harbaugh could form a great duo in his backfield to help Jaxson Dart.

Will the Chiefs draft Jeremiyah Love?

Undoubtedly this is one of the big intrigues of the 2026 Draft. First of all, it seems very complicated for Jeremiyah Love to fall to the No. 9 position. In addition, the most important factor is that the Chiefs have other needs to cover. RB is not a priority since they already signed Kenneth Walker.