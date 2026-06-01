Myles Garrett’s arrival to Rams doesn’t seem to intimidate his new divisional rivals

In a last-minute move in the NFL, Myles Garrett is taking his talent to the NFC West to join the Los Angeles Rams.

Myles Garrett has left the Cleveland Browns and joined the Los Angeles Rams. He will now have to face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, at least twice during the season. However, judging by the comments from their coach, this intriguing move within the division does not seem to change much for them.

“Bro I really don’t care,” Mike Macdonald firmly stated when asked about Garrett’s arrival to the Rams. Should Sam Darnold be on alert for those matchups? Probably.

The NFC West has now brought in the latest Defensive Player of the Year, who also broke the single-season sack record last year with a total of 23. All eyes should be wide open not only for the Seahawks, but also for the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers.

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Still, Seattle has ways to counter Garrett’s talent, as they boast an intriguing offensive line—one of the key reasons they undoubtedly secured their last Super Bowl title.

🚨BREAKING: #Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald when he was asked about the Rams trading for Myles Garrett



“Bro I really don’t care”



😳 woah pic.twitter.com/IxaRK7snDZ — Shadow (@FeelLikeMafe) June 1, 2026

Seahawks look to put a stop to Garrett

As Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams in 2026, all eyes will be on how Seattle’s offensive line handles the newly acquired monster on the edge, Myles Garrett.

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Ensuring elite pocket protection will be the absolute priority to keep the quarterback upright, a mission that relies heavily on anchor tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, alongside rising guard Grey Zabel. Keeping Darnold clean and stable in the pocket is paramount, especially considering he was sacked 27 times during the 2025 season.

Upcoming matchups between the Rams and Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams will square off twice during the 2026 regular season in crucial NFC West divisional matchups. Their first meeting will take place in Week 16 on Christmas Day at Lumen Field in Seattle, followed by the regular-season finale in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.