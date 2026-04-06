NY Giants boost O-line after Dexter Lawrence’s trade request by signing Lucas Patrick

It’s been a busy day for the New York Giants. First, they got hit with a trade request from superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Now, they boosted the other side of the trenches by bringing in Lucas Patrick.

The Dexter Lawrence’s contract is a heavy one despite the trade request. Meanwhile, bringing in veteran guard/center Lucas Patrick should be way cheaper, even if terms haven’t been disclosed.

Patrick was on a $2.1 million deal with the Bengals in 2025, and at 32 years old, he is not a spring chicken. However, he could be a valuable member of the Giants O-Line due to his versatility and experience.

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Lucas Patrick is a good signing for the G-Men

Starting 65 games in his career, Patrick is regarded as a good lineman in the league. The nine-year veteran is a very consistent pass protector and often considered a good spot-starter.

The Giants have signed veteran OL Lucas Patrick to a 1-year deal, per @RapSheet.



Patrick was with the Bengals last season and played 9 games. Previously, Patrick spent five years with the Packers (2017-2021), Bears (2022-2023), Saints (2024) and Bengals (2025).



Patrick has… pic.twitter.com/2HOtasvL4n — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) April 6, 2026

New head coach John Harbaugh loves to run the football, and for that, he needs serviceable, versatile linemen, and Patrick fits that mold. The fact is that having a guy that can cover three of the five spots in the O-Line is a luxury not many teams have in the NFL. Now, the Giants do.

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The Giants must protect their young stars

The offensive line must protect the Giants’ second-year stars. First, the quarterback, Jaxson Dart. Then, returning running back Cam Skattebo. Both proved to be great additions for the team, but in order for them to keep evolving, the O-Line must improve.

The Giants have a good unit. But now, Harbaugh has arrived and he wants to add even more depth and quality to the trenches. It remains to be seen if this is the last move they do on the offensive line, but Harbaugh’s methods are well known.