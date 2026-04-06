2026 NFL Draft: NY Giants might face competition from Dolphins for LSU CB Mansoor Delane

LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane turned heads with his blazing speed at his program’s Pro Day. That prompted the New York Giants to appoint the player to visit their facilities. However, the Miami Dolphins might leapfrog the G-Men.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Delane will have a top 30 visit on Monday and Tuesday with the Dolphins. The Giants will host the prospect on Wednesday into Thursday. Hence, the Dolphins will have the possibility to make the first impressions.

Delane ran back to back 4.38 40-yard dashes during LSU’s Pro Day, but more than just his speed, he is an incredible player. Both the Giants and Dolphins could use a playmaker like Delane, so the CB’s sweepstakes could get very interesting ahead of the NFL Draft.

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Mansoor Delane’s profile is absurdly good

Delane is great at both man and zone coverage. Add that to his speed, and he might be a lockdown corner for years to come. He is also great at press. In fact, many are comparing him to AJ Terrell, one of the best CBs in the NFL nowadays.

Mansoor Delane just ran a 4.38 at his pro day… I thought he was a ~4.50 guy!



Borderline blue chip when you combine that with his elite metrics and film: pic.twitter.com/NatHr60p9d — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 23, 2026

While he could be a tad-bit better as a slot corner and on run defense and blitzing, it’s nitpicking when it comes to Delane. He is one of —if not the best— prospects in the secondary in this draft class.

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What is Mansoor Delane’s draft projection?

Widely regarded as a top 15 pick, Delane is scheduled to go high in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Dolphins have the 11th and 30th pick. If they want Delane, they must pick him at 11th, because there is a very slim chance that he falls all the way to 30.

As for the Giants, they have the fifth overall pick. To get Delane, they must either reach and pick him at fifth, or trade down to those middle picks in the first round. It’s quite the headache for them to sort this out, but if they fall in love with Delane, things must be done before the draft.