NY Giants confirm No. 13 for Odell Beckham Jr. as Malachi Fields also changes jersey number

Odell Beckham Jr. is back in No. 13 for the New York Giants, while Malachi Fields has chosen the number he'll wear to start his NFL career.

Shortly after Odell Beckham Jr. let Jalin Hyatt know his intentions about the New York Giants‘ No. 13 jersey, the G-Men announced the number is now Odell’s. Everything is back to normal in East Rutherford. Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, rookie Malachi Fields has also chosen his number for the year.

“Also, Malachi Fields has switched to [No.] 88,” Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported on the heels of Beckham Jr.’s confirmed return to No. 13. Entering the last week of the NFL preseason, players on the 53-man roster must choose their jersey numbers, as duplicates are no longer allowed.

Fields, who wore No. 0 throughout training camp and the preseason, could no longer be Agent Zero, as that number is taken by Giants EDGE Brian Burns. Now, he’s set up shop in No. 88, a number that is often synonymous with stardom among wide receivers.

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88 for Malachi Fields 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y8lgPvam5z — New York Giants (@Giants) September 1, 2026

Beckham Jr. back on 13 for Cowboys matchup

Odell Beckham Jr. promised a strong commitment after making the Giants’ 53-man roster, and his first game back at MetLife Stadium will be a special one. Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys in the Meadowlands rings a bell, doesn’t it?

On Nov. 23, 2014, on that same stage, Beckham Jr. went viral across the globe and became an NFL legend after pulling off an unforgettable one-handed catch for an impossible touchdown.

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More than a decade later, he’s back, wearing Big Blue’s No. 13 jersey again, and he’ll have his first test of the season—and second New York stint of his career—against the same opponent that helped make him a household name 12 years ago. “OBJ back in 13,” the Giants wrote on social media.

Najee Harris’ number at stake

As things stand, the New York Giants have two players wearing No. 22: Najee Harris and Dru Phillips. The latter may have the advantage, as he’s been in New York longer, whereas Harris arrived recently. Harris has worn No. 22 throughout his career, dating back to his time at Alabama, but that may not be enough to win the tug-of-war against Phillips for the jersey.