NY Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. promises strong commitment after making 53-man roster

Odell Beckham Jr. will finally be available to John Harbaugh with the New York Giants, and he will give it his all to help the team achieve good results.

The story of Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants is coming together once again, at a point in the wide receiver’s career when he will want to make the most of every opportunity. The veteran expressed his desire to give it his all on the field, something that has fans in East Rutherford excited.

“I have an opportunity to rewrite some of the last bit of the chapter,” Beckham Jr. revealed to the press. “Don’t know, last year, whatever it is, I just know I’m going to give my all. But definitely had that moment where it was like you could let out some of the pain that I feel like I went through. It was just very healing, very emotional, something I was very happy about.”

Whether OBJ will wear the Giants’ No. 13 jersey remains to be determined. What is certain, however, is that Odell will look to make an impact alongside the G-Men and put them in the conversation as contenders in the NFC East.

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OBJ’s last stint with the Giants

In his final ride with Big Blue back in 2018, OBJ still put on a show despite missing the last four games with a quad injury. He racked up 77 receptions for 1,052 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns across 12 games, consistently making defenses look weak.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants warms up.

Plus, because he was just built differently, he even casually threw for two passing touchdowns that season. It was a classic high-octane Odell stretch right before he packed his bags for the Cleveland Browns.

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OBJ will face healthy competition in the receiving corps

John Harbaugh ultimately decided to keep five receivers to take on what is expected to be a tough 2026 NFL season. Among them, Odell is somewhat behind the others, although his experience and talent could help him earn a more prominent role than expected.

Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, and Darnell Mooney will be the main options through the air for Jaxson Dart. Meanwhile, the aforementioned OBJ, as well as Darius Slayton, will have to be ready to step up and fulfill their duties when needed.

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The Giants’ long-awaited debut

One of the teams generating the most excitement this season is undoubtedly the Giants. Harbaugh will make his debut in this new chapter of his career in a marquee matchup. It will take place on Sunday, September 13, against the Dallas Cowboys, in a Sunday Night Football game at MetLife Stadium.