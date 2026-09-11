NY Giants DC Dennard Wilson gives sound advice to Arvell Reese

The New York Giants need for their first-round pick Arvell Reese to deliver, and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson sent a message to him.

Arvell Reese is one of the best prospects in the whole of the New York Giants roster. However, he is still just a rookie. Hence, he might overthink his output, but the team’s defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is giving him simple-yet-sound advice.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Wilson’s advice to a first-round rookie was as simple as an advice can be. “Arvell is just going – all I want him to do is just be himself,” Wilson said. Meanwhile on offense, Malik Nabers confirmed the final decision to play in Week 1 is up to him.

He then added, “I’m not putting a high expectation on him. The guy shows up every day. He does what he’s asked to do. He runs and hits, he can catch the ball when it comes to him. Arvell understands the defense. He’s a quick learner. And I think that as he keeps playing football and keeps playing games, he’s just going to get better and better.”

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Arvell Reese strengths

Reese boasts elite athleticism, exceptional positional versatility, and powerful point-of-attack physicality. He displays elite speed and lateral quickness, highlighted by a fast 4.46 time. Reese is a textbook freak athlete.

Reese is also equally capable of playing off-ball linebacker or dropping down as a stand-up edge rusher. He possesses a quick first step, active hands, and explosive hand strikes that threaten offensive tackles.

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Reese’s areas for improvement

Reese needs to improve his play strength and anchor against professional offensive linemen, refine his zone coverage instincts, and prove he has the high-end recognition skills required for a full-time off-ball linebacker.

Scouts note that he can occasionally bury himself in blocks and lose outside contact as an edge or run defender. Also, a primary concern regarding his transition from a pure edge rusher and a tweener profile to a full-time linebacker is avoiding missed run fits or late jumps caused by developing diagnostic instincts.