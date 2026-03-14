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NY Giants check in on Greg Newsome’s NFL future plans

After his stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Greg Newsome joined the New York Giants to bolster the secondary of John Harbaugh’s team.

By Matías Persuh

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Greg Newsome II #6.
© Don Juan Moore/Getty ImagesGreg Newsome II #6.

The New York Giants have moved quickly this offseason with the clear goal of assembling a competitive roster. Greg Newsome arrived to strengthen the secondary and has already made it clear that he intends for his stay in the Big Apple to be as long as possible.

I’m excited to start fresh here now and hopefully, we get something done where I can retire a Giant, because that’s what I want to do,the talented cornerback revealed to the press via SNY.

The arrival of Newsome provides a significant boost to the Giants’ secondary following the departure of Cor’Dale Flott. Expected to step in as a high-caliber starter opposite Deonte Banks, Newsome brings a versatile skill set that allows him to excel both on the perimeter and in the slot.

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Newsome’s contract with the Giants

On March 10, 2026, Greg Newsome signed a one-year “prove-it” contract with the New York Giants worth a maximum of $10 million. The deal includes $8 million in base value with $3 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Greg Newsome
Greg Newsome II #6.
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By joining Big Blue on a short-term agreement, the 25-year-old cornerback aims to rebuild his market value in John Harbaugh‘s defense following a transitional 2025 season with the Browns and Jaguars.

NY Giants reportedly not done bolstering their secondary after signing Greg Newsome

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NY Giants reportedly not done bolstering their secondary after signing Greg Newsome

Cornerback alternatives

On the right side, Rico Payton and T.J. Moore provide solid alternatives and competition for snaps. Meanwhile, the left side remains a cornerstone of the unit, headlined by standout Deonte Banks alongside Paulson Adebo and Korie Black, ensuring the Giants have multiple reliable options to rotate through their defensive sub-packages in 2026.

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Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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