NY Giants uncertain as Chiefs could be on the move during 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants may be wise to keep a wary eye on the Kansas City Chiefs. In addition to the teams already selecting before them in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the G-Men can’t lose track of the rest of the league.

In the blink of an eye, a trade can go down, completely changing how the NFL Draft order looks. That is true for every organization, but the Chiefs may be making their intentions to move out of No. 9 clear. Still, they remain undecided on whether they would rather move up or down.

“What teams are out there that can move up that far to number three? It’s not a long list. Again, the Chiefs have had some thought about it. But the Chiefs are thinking about moving back as much as they’re thinking about moving up,” insider Adam Schefter said during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up”show.

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Although reports indicate the Giants could box in Andy Reid and the Chiefs in the 2026 NFL Draft, they aren’t immune to the latter moving across the board, too. Kansas City might prove that anything New York can do, it can do better.

General manager Joe Schoen of the New York Giants

Who could Giants and Chiefs both be after?

The Giants and Chiefs could be competing for Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. The Giants’ intentions to draft Downs are reportedly no longer a secret, and the Chiefs need a standout defensive back after losing both starting cornerbacks during the offseason.

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The Giants have received the green light from Downs ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, but it could all change if the Chiefs move up and cut in line ahead of New York—or if the Giants pass on Downs with the fifth overall pick. The safety may no longer be available when the Giants select again at No. 10, and it may be because of the Chiefs (No. 9).

Jeremiyah Love had been linked to Kansas City and New York ever since he declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. However, the Chiefs most likely took themselves out of the race after signing Kenneth Walker III to a three-year deal.

NY Giants and Chiefs battling before Draft

Perhaps general manager Brett Veach and company have a trick up their sleeves and could make a move on the draft board. As long as this suspense prevails and the Chiefs continue to go back and forth on trading up or down, the Giants must stay alert. If not, they could be caught off guard by the Chiefs, who could spoil their plans for the 2026 NFL Draft.

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New York and Kansas City rarely meet in the NFL regular season and have never faced each other in the playoffs. Their current battle for positioning in the Draft may be the biggest, most heated encounter between the two sides in a very long time. There is no bad blood between them, but it could all change if one robs the other of drafting a franchise-saving talent.

NY Giants’ draft picks in 2026

No. 5

No. 10 (via Bengals)

(via Bengals) No. 37

No. 105

No 145

No. 186

No. 192 (via Dolphins)

No. 193 (via Cowboys)

Chiefs’ draft picks in 2026

No. 9

No. 29 (via Rams)

No. 40

No. 74

No. 109

No. 148

No. 169 (via Rams)

No. 176 (compensatory)

No. 210 (via Rams)

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