Video: Lamine Yamal subbed off with injury after scoring penalty goal for Barcelona vs Celta

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring for Barcelona against Celta de Vigo, converting from the penalty spot with a clinical left-footed strike. However, the celebration was short-lived, as the young star appeared to pick up an injury on the play, sparking immediate concern over his status moving forward.

In the 40th minute, Barcelona were awarded a penalty kick, and Yamal wasted no time stepping up to the spot. While he successfully beat the Celta goalkeeper to give his side the lead, he was seen grimacing and clutching his left foot immediately after the strike.

🇪🇸 LAMINE YAMAL OPENS THE SCORING FOR BARCELONA!



🏟️ View from the stands



Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo#BarçaCeltapic.twitter.com/jlcj6mVCcn — StatPad Football📊📈📉 (@StatPadFootball) April 22, 2026

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The goal marks a significant milestone for Yamal, who has now tallied 16 goals in just 28 La Liga appearances for Barcelona. Coupled with his 11 assists this season, the Catalan phenom has been indispensable, leaving fans and coaching staff alike holding their breath as they await an update on his availability for the crucial fixtures ahead.

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