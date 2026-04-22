Lindy Ruff stirs the pot with dig at Marco Sturm after Bruins even series vs Sabres

The Boston Bruins evened the series against the Buffalo Sabres with a commanding Game 2 showing, and tempers are flaring between the NHL’s Atlantic Division rivals. That was confirmed after Lindy Ruff reminded Marco Sturm of his words with a warning statement. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, not even head coaches are immune to the rising temperature on the ice.

“Yeah well, you heard [Sturm] said they’re bigger and more physical, so yeah, for sure. I’m a little worried,“ Ruff stated during his postgame press conference after Boston defeated Buffalo in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs’ first round.

Ruff’s comment was a clear dig at Sturm’s message prior to Game 1. Not only did the Bruins put the Sabres on notice with a comment on how Boston’s squad is bigger and stronger, but Sturm doubled down on his warning to Buffalo. His words didn’t fall on deaf ears, and Ruff has now fired back.

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Ruff has always been vocal

Buffalo’s head coach has never been one to mince words or sugarcoat his honest thoughts. After Game 1, Ruff pushed back on the narrative surrounding the Sabres and their lack of playoff experience in the NHL. Following Game 2—although Buffalo fell by a score of 4–2—Ruff didn’t shy away from the spotlight.

Marco Sturm of the Boston Bruins

This series is shaping up to be a candid one, and the head coaches are setting the tone for their players. If the bench bosses are going at it, why wouldn’t the players on the ice follow suit? It’s been a chippy series so far, but fans can expect the vitriol to rise even further in the upcoming bouts.

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Recap of Sabres vs Bruins series so far

Through the opening two games of the series, both teams have shown their hands. Boston has dominated most of the action in both outings and jumped out to multi-goal leads. However, Buffalo has proven it can come to life in the third period and completely turn the tables. The Sabres know they must play a full 60-minute game. Still, a late surge in Game 1 was enough for them to win their first Stanley Cup Playoff game in 15 years.

For the Bruins, such rapid comebacks served as a learning moment. Thus, when the Sabres cut a 4–0 deficit in half late in the final frame of Game 2, goalie Jeremy Swayman signaled for Sturm to call a timeout. Boston knew better than to relive its ghosts from the past in the City of Good Neighbors. In the end, it came away with a crucial 4–2 win.

The series now heads to the Hub for Games 3 and 4, which will be decisive. In their upcoming visit to the Walking City of America, the Sabres must walk away with at least one road victory, or the series might be over before it returns to Niagara Falls for Game 5.

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Series schedule

Game 3: Sabres at Bruins (Apr. 23)

Game 4: Sabres at Bruins (Apr. 26)

Game 5: Bruins at Sabres (Apr. 28)

Game 6: Sabres at Bruins (May 1) *If necessary

Game 7: Bruins at Sabres (May 3) *If necessary