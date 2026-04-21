Lakers receive bittersweet news regarding the availability of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves

Just one week ago, Luka Doncic arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers‘ training facility to continue his recovery after beginning his rehabilitation in Madrid alongside teammate Austin Reaves. However, the Slovenian superstar’s outlook has shifted significantly, according to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Despite early rumors suggesting Doncic could potentially be available for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets, Charania revealed a much more sobering sentiment from within the Lakers‘ organization regarding both Doncic and Reaves.

“The sense around the Lakers is that Austin Reaves is actually further along than Luka Doncic in their respective rehab processes. I am told Reaves has started 1-on-1 on-court work,” Charania reported. “The Lakers are not expecting Luka Doncic to return in this series. He remains out indefinitely.”

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While fans held out hope for a swift return for Doncic, Charania’s report has largely extinguished that possibility. The news has left the Lakers’ faithful concerned about the team’s postseason ceiling as they navigate the mounting challenges ahead.

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves nearing next phase of recovery

While Doncic has yet to cleared for 1-on-1 contact, Reaves has already reached that critical milestone. According to the recovery protocol, Reaves will next need to progress to 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 full-court work before he is deemed fit to return to the active roster.

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Although both players were initially given a similar 4-to-6-week recovery window, Reaves has progressed at a notably faster rate. As a result, Reaves has emerged as a viable option to return at some point later in the playoffs, while Doncic’s status remains clouded by an indefinite timeline.

The road ahead for Los Angeles

With Game 2 slated for Tuesday against the Rockets, the Lakers must first find a way past Houston to secure a spot in the Western Conference Semifinals. From there, the path to the NBA Finals becomes increasingly steep, requiring deep runs through the Conference Finals and beyond.

While Reaves’ return remains a possibility for those later rounds, the Lakers face the very real prospect of being without Doncic for the remainder of the postseason, even if they continue to advance through the bracket.

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