NY Giants could box in Andy Reid’s Chiefs in 2026 NFL Draft to help out John Harbaugh

The 2026 NFL Draft is rising on the horizon, and the rumor mill around the league is running wild. When it comes to John Harbaugh’s New York Giants, unpredictability may be the name of the game. Reports suggest the Giants will draft Caleb Downs, and that it’s hardly a secret, but still anything can happen. That means Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs would be wise to keep a wary eye on the organization in East Rutherford.

Though due to very different factors, both the Chiefs and Giants have accepted they likely can’t draft Jeremiyah Love in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, the two organizations could still find themselves in direct competition for prospects if New York trades down and leaves Reid and Kansas City sandwiched in between G-Men’s picks.

That is very likely. New York has made clear its intention to trade down for the right price, and the Giants’ dream scenario may be possible thanks to the Arizona Cardinals’ interest in Love. The sudden change of heart in Glendale could open the gates for pandemonium to break loose in the 2026 NFL Draft, and it might lead New York to trade down. With whom—and to what position exactly? The New Orleans Saints’ first-round pick (No. 8 overall) may make a lot of sense.

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“What if Arvell Reese or David Bailey is still there at five? [The Giants’] phone is going to be ringing. And it’s going to be the Saints calling. So now they’ve got pick 8 and 10,” NFL analyst Todd McShay stated on The Rich Eisen Show.

John Harbaugh of the NY Giants

Who might the Giants select?

If such a scenario unfolds, Harbaugh‘s Giants may roll the dice and trade down. There’s a risk they could miss out on a player they really want, but it could all be worth it.

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In an ideal world, the Giants move out of the top five to acquire even more picks—whether in 2026 or future drafts—and with their potential newly acquired No. 8 overall selection, they could take Caleb Downs, who may still be on the board. That would really hurt Reid and the Chiefs, who have shown interest in the Ohio State product, and whose secondary really needs a spark after a deflating 2025 season.

Who could the Chiefs draft?

There are concerns about drafting a safety so high in the first round, but this year’s draft could be one that sees positional value fly out the window. If Downs is gone at No. 8, the Chiefs could turn to bolstering protection for Patrick Mahomes, who is coming off surgery for a torn ACL and LCL.

The easy pick would be OT Francis Mauigoa. That could all but clear the path for the Giants to draft Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson with the No. 10 overall pick.

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NY Giants could be in for historic draft night

Walking away from Day 1 with Downs and Tyson would put the Giants up for a perfect draft right from the get-go. If fans in New York have learned anything, it’s that perfection is hardly achievable, so they know better than to daydream too much. Anything can happen in the NFL, though, and even a perfect draft night could be in store for the G-Men on April 23.