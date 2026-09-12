NY Giants key roster moves could signal Malik Nabers won’t play vs Cowboys in Week 1

The New York Giants have made intriguing moves at wide receiver ahead of Sunday night’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, and it could provide another clue about Malik Nabers’ uncertain status. After elevating Braxton Berrios from the practice squad and signing Dalen Cambre to the active roster, the rumors are swirling.

Nabers has been listed as questionable despite participating fully in practice throughout the week, leaving the Giants with a difficult decision before their first game of the season. The star receiver is returning from the torn ACL and meniscus injury that ended his 2025 campaign, and he has repeatedly stressed that he does not want to put his long-term career at risk by rushing his return.

The Giants had already indicated that Berrios’ elevation should not necessarily be interpreted as a sign that Nabers would miss the game. However, the situation changed when Cambre was added to the active roster. That is particularly significant because Dan Duggan had previously identified a second wide receiver being promoted or elevated as a potential warning sign for Nabers’ availability.

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Who did the Giants just sign?

Dan Duggan had already warned that the Giants bringing Berrios back would not tell us much about Nabers’ status by itself. “I don’t think the elevations will tell us anything about Malik Nabers’ status unless they sign/elevate a second WR from the practice squad. That would be a very bad sign. Otherwise, the intrigue will continue.” With Cambre now joining the active roster, that exact scenario has materialized.

That does not officially rule Nabers out, and the Giants could still be making the move simply to give themselves additional insurance at wide receiver. However, the timing makes it difficult to ignore. New York released Darius Slayton earlier in the week, leaving the team particularly thin at the position if Nabers is unable to play, and adding Cambre gives the offense another available option before the Cowboys game.

Duggan subsequently acknowledged that the development could be an important clue, while still leaving room for another explanation. “Said I didn’t think a second WR promoted from the PS would bode well for Nabers. Now, it could wind up just being precautionary, but this is at least a step to prepare for not having Nabers tomorrow night.” That wording reflects the current situation perfectly: Nabers has not been ruled out, but the Giants are now preparing for the possibility that their star receiver will not be on the field.

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Giants WR depth chart for game vs Cowboys

If Malik Nabers ultimately cannot play, the Giants will have to lean heavily on Darnell Mooney, Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Malachi Fields, with Berrios and Cambre providing additional depth. Beckham could take on a larger role in his return to the Giants.

The timing of these roster moves is especially important because Nabers’ situation remains different from a typical questionable designation. He was a full participant throughout the week, but the final decision has been heavily influenced by his own confidence in whether his knee is ready for the physical demands of regular-season football. Nabers has made clear that he wants to play, but also understands the importance of protecting his career.

For now, the Giants have not confirmed that Nabers will miss the Cowboys game. Still, elevating Berrios and then adding Cambre gives the Giants more insurance at a position where they could be dangerously thin without their No. 1 receiver. What looked like a routine depth move has therefore become another intriguing piece of evidence in the growing uncertainty surrounding Nabers’ long-awaited return.