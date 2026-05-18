NY Giants create area as the organization makes changes to start the John Harbaugh era

The New York Giants are serious about wiping the slate clean to start the John Harbaugh era, and the latest addition to the team staff is further proof of that.

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants are putting together the final touches to the roster for the 2026 NFL season. However, additions aren’t limited to the gridiron. Instead, the G-Men’s latest acquisition is John Ritcher, who will be in charge of finding the next best thing for New York.

“John Ritcher was hired by the Giants with the title of Director of College Scouting. They did not have anyone previously with that title,” as reported by Jordan Raanan of ESPN on X.

Ritcher, who worked with senior vice president and general manager Joe Schoen on the Miami Dolphins, has spent the last few years working as a scouting executive for the Houston Texans. As he arrives in East Rutherford, Big Blue had to create a title for him, as there was previously no one in charge of such a role.

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In more ways than one, the front-office move underlines New York’s intention to keep up with the times in the NFL as it moves into a new era of Giants football with Harbaugh at the helm.

General manager Joe Schoen of the New York Giants

Giants planning for the future

Time and again, the NFL Draft has proven to play a crucial role in every team’s aspirations and title contention. The Giants are no exception. In recent years, New York has found key players coming out of college, and it’s clear the organization hopes to keep up its good work in that area.

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With the hiring of Ritcher, the G-Men could ensure they continue down that road and keep finding talent in every round of the draft. An addition like Ritcher won’t show up on the field on Sundays, but it could still play a major role behind the scenes.

The Giants are committed to playing the long game, and such an acquisition could yield dividends for a front office that has endured plenty of duress in recent years.