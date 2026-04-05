NY Giants could land RB Jeremiyah Love before Chiefs after 2026 NFL Draft update

Mel Kiper has added fuel to the growing debate surrounding Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, projecting the New York Giants to select him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The prediction is notable not only because of Love’s rising stock, but also because selecting a running back inside the top five remains uncommon in today’s NFL. Still, several teams in the top 10 have been linked to Love, highlighting just how highly he is regarded across the league.

The Giants, Titans, Commanders and Chiefs have all been mentioned as potential landing spots, with each franchise looking for a dynamic offensive centerpiece. For New York, the connection feels particularly strong as they begin a new era under John Harbaugh, with the goal of accelerating the development of quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Adding an explosive playmaker like Love could reshape the offensive identity immediately. “I know, I know. Kiper doesn’t like early-pick running backs. But Love is so much more than just a running back. He’s a dynamic playmaker who could elevate Jaxson Dart and this Giants offense to another level.”

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Will the Giants draft RB Jeremiyah Love?

Selecting a running back in the top 10 is always controversial, especially in a league that increasingly prioritizes quarterbacks, offensive tackles, and elite defensive players early in the draft. However, Love’s versatility as a runner, receiver, and open-field threat makes him a unique case. If the Giants view him as a foundational offensive weapon, the value conversation changes significantly.

From a roster-building perspective, Love could become the centerpiece of Harbaugh’s new offensive vision. Pairing him with Jaxson Dart would ease pressure on the young quarterback while creating balance in both the running and passing game. It would also complement an evolving supporting cast designed to make the Giants more competitive in the NFC East.

There is also the long-term impact to consider. If Love performs at the level many scouts expect, the Giants would instantly add a game-changing presence capable of transforming drives and controlling tempo. In that scenario, using the No. 5 overall pick on a running back may not be unusual at all, but instead the move that defines the start of a new era in New York. Saquon Barkley’s successor after letting him walk away to Philadelphia.