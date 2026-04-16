NY Giants have strong answer for Dexter Lawrence as they feel no urgency to give him more money

The situation between Dexter Lawrence and the New York Giants continues to be an enigma as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches. Many options are on the table, including a possible trade.

According to a report from Connor Hughes, the Giants will be very patient to make any decision. “There is no urgent push to complete a new contract with Lawrence. The Giants would like to find something that works for both sides to keep him in New York, but they are not willing to just meet his every demand to make that happen.”

This measured stance comes as Lawrence reportedly seeks a deal that would place him among the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL. However, the gap between what the player wants and what the Giants are willing to offer continues to fuel uncertainty, opening the door to alternative outcomes. For example, a move to a Super Bowl contender.

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Could Dexter Lawrence contract standoff lead to a trade by NY Giants?

With no immediate resolution in sight, the possibility of a trade is becoming increasingly realistic. The Giants are believed to be open to listening to offers, but, they won’t accept less than a first-round pick. Of course, that could complicate things because the suitors will absorb the massive salary too.

Why are the Giants hesitant to meet his demands?

While Dexter Lawrence views himself as deserving of top-tier money at his position, the Giants appear more cautious in their financial approach. Committing elite-level resources to one player carries long-term implications, especially for a team balancing roster depth and future flexibility. Furthermore, 2025 wasn’t the best year statistically for the defensive tackle. As a consequence, general manager Joe Schoen believes the current deal works for both parts.