Odell Beckham Jr. reacts to John Harbaugh’s possible final decision on NY Giants roster spot

Odell Beckham Jr. may be closer than ever to completing his remarkable return to the New York Giants. After the team’s preseason finale against the Jets, John Harbaugh said Beckham had done enough to make an NFL roster, providing the veteran wide receiver with a major boost ahead of the 53-man roster deadline.

Beckham’s response was measured. Rather than assuming his place on the team was guaranteed, the veteran receiver emphasized that the final decision remains out of his hands while reflecting on what his return to the Giants has meant to him.

The timing could hardly be better for Beckham. He finished the preseason finale with three catches for 53 yards, giving the Giants another positive performance to evaluate as they make their final roster decisions.

Advertisement

Odell Beckham Jr. talks about roster spot with NY Giants

When Odell Beckham Jr. was told about John Harbaugh’s assessment that he had done enough to make an NFL roster, the veteran wide receiver made it clear how much those words meant to him.

“It’s great to hear. Like I’ve said, it’s in God’s hands. Just simply focused on having the opportunity. It means a lot to me. I tried and gave my best. It feels great to be back in that stadium. It’s just so many good times, hard times, things that made me a man. I’m pleased with what I did, but, I’m always looking for more.”

The response perfectly captured Beckham’s mindset throughout his comeback attempt. He did not treat Harbaugh’s comments as a guarantee. Instead, Beckham continued to emphasize the opportunity he received and the effort he put into making the most of it.

Advertisement

That approach has been evident throughout training camp. Beckham reportedly did not miss a practice and continued competing despite entering camp with legitimate questions about whether he would make the roster.

Has Odell Beckham Jr. earned a Giants roster spot?

Everything now points toward Beckham having a strong chance of remaining with the Giants, even though Harbaugh has not officially announced his 53-man roster.

Harbaugh said Beckham had played well and improved as camp progressed, while also acknowledging that he did enough to make an NFL roster. That represents a significant endorsement from the Giants’ head coach.

Advertisement

The situation has also changed considerably because of Calvin Austin III’s season-ending injury. Austin’s absence creates another need in the receiver room, while Malik Nabers’ recovery from his knee injury remains something the Giants are carefully managing.

That combination could make Beckham’s experience and ability to contribute particularly valuable. For Beckham, however, the goal is bigger than simply making the roster.

Advertisement

Harbaugh may not have officially announced Beckham’s roster status yet, but his words—and Beckham’s response—suggest the comeback story is very close to getting another chapter.