NY Giants, John Harbaugh could make important RB change for Week 7 game vs Texans

Following the release of Najee Harris, NY Giants head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Tyrone Tracy Jr. has earned an expanded role in Big Blue's offense.

The landscape of the New York Giants’ backfield is shifting rapidly ahead of their Week 7 game against the Houston Texans. Following the surprising release of veteran Najee Harris and the recent ball-security benching of Cam Skattebo, head coach John Harbaugh left no doubt about who is ascending in the team’s running back hierarchy.

Harbaugh strongly endorsed Tyrone Tracy Jr., confirming he has earned a larger share of touches moving forward. When asked directly whether Tracy had shown enough over the past few weeks to warrant more carries and offensive snaps, Harbaugh offered a succinct, definitive answer: “Yes.”

Harbaugh elaborated on what has set the former Purdue playmaker apart as he has fought his way back up the depth chart. “He’s practicing well. He’s been right on with his assignments, and I think it’s the physical nature, the way he’s been running the ball, acceleration, speed, things like that have been really good.”

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NY Giants RB Depth Chart: Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s ascending role

Harbaugh’s high praise reflects Tracy’s game-changing performance in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints. Despite Big Blue’s 34-27 loss, Tracy made the absolute most of his elevated workload, scoring two touchdowns—one on the ground and one through the air—on just eight total touches. His dynamic versatility and explosiveness provided a spark for an offense transitioning toward newly named starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

With Najee Harris removed from the equation, New York’s running back room now operates as a streamlined three-man rotation:

Tyrone Tracy Jr.: Possessing elite acceleration and top-tier pass-catching ability out of the backfield, Tracy offers the big-play threat Big Blue desperately needs on early and third downs.

Possessing elite acceleration and top-tier pass-catching ability out of the backfield, Tracy offers the big-play threat Big Blue desperately needs on early and third downs. Cam Skattebo: Cam is a downhill runner remains a core part of the game plan, provided he remedies the fumble issues that sidelined him in Week 6.

Cam is a downhill runner remains a core part of the game plan, provided he remedies the fumble issues that sidelined him in Week 6. Devin Singletary: The seasoned veteran continues to provide trusted pass protection, situational reliability, and veteran leadership.

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Why Tracy’s physical style complements J.J. McCarthy

As J.J. McCarthy makes his first official NFL start as with the Giants at NRG Stadium, having a back with Tracy’s dual-threat skillset is paramount. Tracy’s background as a college wide receiver allows offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to flex him into the slot or utilize him as a high-percentage check-down option, easing the pressure on the young signal-caller.

Furthermore, Tracy’s improved execution in pass protection—an area Harbaugh explicitly commended—ensures McCarthy remains protected against Houston’s relentless interior pressure. If Tracy can maintain his physical running style and secure the football, his big-play upside gives the 3-2-1 Giants the exact offensive balance required to stay atop the competitive NFC East.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh confirmed Tyrone Tracy Jr. has earned more carries and reps thanks to his speed, physical running style, and assignment discipline.

confirmed Tyrone Tracy Jr. has earned more carries and reps thanks to his speed, physical running style, and assignment discipline. Tracy capitalized on increased Week 6 snaps against the Saints by scoring two touchdowns on just eight touches.

With Najee Harris cut, Tracy steps into a primary role alongside Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary to anchor New York’s backfield.