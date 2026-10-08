NY Giants suggest J.J. McCarthy might put pressure on Jameis Winston

J.J. McCarthy’s rapid progress with the New York Giants could create an interesting layer of pressure for Jameis Winston. Just nine days after arriving from the Minnesota Vikings, McCarthy has apparently made a strong enough impression on the coaching staff to accelerate his path toward becoming the team’s No. 2 quarterback.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy offered an extremely positive assessment of McCarthy’s development, emphasizing how quickly the young quarterback has absorbed the Giants’ offensive system. While Winston remains the starter, McCarthy’s progress could give New York another option if the veteran quarterback struggles to consistently produce.

The timing is particularly interesting because the Giants are preparing for Week 5 against the Washington Commanders. Winston has helped lead New York to a 3-1 record, but the team’s decision to acquire McCarthy already created questions about the veteran’s long-term security at the position.

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Matt Nagy gives J.J. McCarthy an A+ with Giants

Matt Nagy was asked how J.J. McCarthy has handled the enormous amount of information thrown at him since arriving in New York. The Giants offensive coordinator did not hesitate when describing the former Vikings quarterback’s progress, giving him one of the strongest possible evaluations. “I would say it’s an A+. He’s doing really well. That’s as best as I can put it. He’s much further along.”

Nagy also credited McCarthy for putting everything he has into the process of learning the Giants’ offense as quickly as possible. The quarterback has had to absorb a completely new system in a matter of days, something that normally takes months during the offseason.

The offensive coordinator also emphasized that McCarthy’s progress is not happening in isolation, praising the coaching staff for helping the young quarterback through the transition. At the same time, Nagy made sure to temper expectations and stressed that there is still a long road ahead. “I’m proud of him, but this is just the beginning. I would say A+ right now.”

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Giants QB battle between Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy

That final qualification could be particularly important for Jameis Winston. J.J. McCarthy is not currently being positioned as an immediate replacement for the veteran, but if his development continues at this pace, the Giants could soon have a legitimate alternative behind their starting quarterback.

New York’s coaching staff has repeatedly said Winston remains QB1, but McCarthy’s rapid progress could make the competition more relevant if the veteran’s performance declines.

For now, the Giants appear to be giving Winston every opportunity to remain in control while accelerating McCarthy’s development. The former Vikings quarterback’s arrival was initially viewed as a long-term investment, but his impressive first days in New York could force the organization to consider his readiness much sooner than expected.

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Key takeaways