NY Giants’ John Harbaugh remains confident on team’s interior depth despite trading Daniel Faalele

The New York Giants traded Daniel Faalele, but John Harbaugh remains confident in the players on his depth chart heading into the upcoming NFL season.

Daniel Faalele’s departure to the Jacksonville Jaguars via trade could have been a significant loss for the New York Giants. However, John Harbaugh’s experience in the NFL has given him confidence in his team’s interior depth, which the head coach trusts heading into the upcoming season.

“I think it says we feel good about our depth, for sure,” Harbaugh told reporters. “We do feel good about our depth on the offensive line generally and inside. And it’s not too often you get a trade like that. You know, it’s not too often you can trade a player for a sixth-round pick in the middle of training camp. But sometimes teams have needs, and Daniel’s started many games in the National Football League, so they felt like that was valuable for them.“

The coach acknowledged that Faalele’s role before his departure was valuable, but he still has alternatives who will be ready to step up to the challenge. The Giants received a 2027 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for the guard.

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“With us, Daniel was doing well for the role he was going to be playing, and yet we have other guys that were doing well, too. So, it was a luxury for us. Any time you can add picks, it’s a valuable thing. It’s a future thing. Doesn’t seem like much now, but it’ll matter day three of the draft. It’ll be something that we’ll be happy we’ve got.”

Head coach John Harbaugh walks off the field with Daniel Faalele #77.

Harbaugh’s interior line options

The right guard position for the G-Men took a hit following Faalele’s departure to the Jaguars. Still, despite Joshua Ezeudu’s injury, John Harbaugh has plenty of talent at the position.

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The top name at the position is Francis Mauigoa, one of the biggest bets in the latest draft. At left guard, they have Jon Runyan, while John Michael Schmitz Jr. is the starting center. Jermaine Eluemunor is the right tackle, and Andrew Thomas is the left tackle.

The physical style Harbaugh will try to impose

It is well known that John Harbaugh has sought to establish a physical style of play since entering the NFL, particularly during his long tenure with the Baltimore Ravens. Now, that identity is being brought to East Rutherford, where he has assembled an elite roster with the goal of taking the franchise to the top of the NFC.

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Protecting Jaxson Dart could be one of the main keys to ensuring the quarterback has a season worthy of a playoff run. It will be a matter of seeing how things unfold starting in Week 1 to determine whether the head coach’s goal is achieved.