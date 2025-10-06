Omarion Hampton joins Najee Harris on IR: Chargers’ RB depth chart updated

The injury to Omarion Hampton immediately triggers alarm bells for the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of next week. Hampton now joins Najee Harris on the sideline, forcing immediate and severe adjustments to the team’s RB depth chart that will undoubtedly affect Justin Herbert’s offensive options.

The bad news was confirmed by the team’s head coach, as reported by Adam Schefter: “Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said RB Omarion Hampton will be placed on injured reserve, sidelining him a minimum of four games due to his ankle injury.”

Four games on the sidelines is a significant loss for the Chargers, especially since Hampton leads the team in rushing yards and is the leader with 2 touchdowns. In contrast, Harris was only available for three games this season, recording 63 yards before his injury.

Chargers’ RB Depth Chart Updated:

Hassan Haskins

Kimani Vidal

Najee Harris (IR)

Omarion Hampton (IR)

How Good Are Haskins and Vidal?

The immediate focus shifts to the two healthy running backs remaining on the active roster. Vidal is in his second season with the Chargers and has yet to record a rushing touchdown for the team. Last season, he played in 10 games, posting 155 rushing yards and adding one touchdown as a receiver on five receptions.

On the other hand, Haskins is in his third NFL season, having spent 2022 with the Titans. After joining the Chargers in 2024, he had a productive year with 89 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, along with 49 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Another Running Back on the Practice Squad

The Chargers also have an option on the practice squad in Amar Johnson, who has no professional experience but is familiar with the team. He comes from South Dakota, where he played since 2021, and had his best year last season with the Jackrabbits, setting a strong mark of 1,222 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.