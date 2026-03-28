Raiders set to meet with Najee Harris as new HC Klint Kubiak wants a committee with Ashton Jeanty

The Las Vegas Raiders have a certified baller at running back with Ashton Jeanty. However, head coach Klint Kubiak has been adamant on getting help to make a committee running game, and that’s why the team will meet with Najee Harris.

According to Ian Rapoport, Harris is meeting with the Raiders next Thursday. Harris played for the Los Angeles Chargers last season, though his season was cut short after suffering an Achilles tear just three games into the year.

Prior to that, Harris surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in all of his four first years in the NFL. However, his stock plummeted and after this injury, he is not seen as an RB1. However, he could be a perfect RB2 below Ashton Jeanty.

Advertisement

Jeanty had an underwhelming rookie season… though it wasn’t his fault

Jeanty had a historic college career. However, he had 975 yards and five touchdowns on 3.7 yards per attempt. While underwhelming, he had no help whatsoever. Not in the playcalling, not in the offensive line, he was trying to make ends meet all by himself.

Ashton Jeanty #2 of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeanty is a speedy, powerful runner. Meanwhile, Harris is strong-yet-shifty, with much more calculus than raw speed. Kubiak said a month ago, “We definitely want a two-man show [at RB]… it’s a long season.” Jeanty and Harris could be a deadly duo.

Advertisement

It could also be great for Harris

Najee is recovering from an Achilles, he can’t be a workhorse anymore. Having Jeanty as a teammate will allow him to shine but not overwork in his return. Kubiak is also a great playcaller who will put him in the right spots and situations.