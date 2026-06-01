NY Giants must make IR decision before formally acquiring JuJu Smith-Schuster

Although reports already put it as a done deal, the New York Giants must first make room for JuJu Smith-Schuster on their roster.

The New York Giants announced six roster moves on June 1st, yet not one of them was about acquiring JuJu Smith-Schuster. Before the G-Men can formally sign the veteran wideout for the 2026 NFL season, they must make a decision on defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris.

The Giants made room for Odell Beckham Jr. while confirming the worst-case scenario for Gunner Olszewski. Because Olszewski is out for the year, a roster spot was freed up for Beckham Jr. Moreover, Braxton Berrios and Jarrod Gray were signed as long snapper Zach Triner. In Gray’s case, there was no need to free up a roster spot, as he signed as an exempt international player.

However, Smith-Schuster has yet to be officially added to the Giants’ updated wide receiver depth chart, and reports indicate that will happen as soon as New York assigns Robertson-Harris to injured reserve (IR).

Advertisement

“Still no IR for Roy Robertson-Harris, but that would be the logical move to make room for JuJu Smith-Schuster,” Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported on his X account.

Roy Robertson-Harris of the NY Giants.

What happened to Robertson-Harris?

The 32-year-old defensive tackle suffered an Achilles tear during the opening week of organized team activities (OTAs). More than 10 days have passed since the season-ending injury—which typically requires 9 to 12 months of recovery—but the Giants have yet to place Robertson-Harris on injured reserve.

Advertisement

The reason why remains a mystery. Cap space is a non-factor, and it feels like New York could have made this decision several times already. For one reason or another, the G-Men have yet to pull the trigger.

And the fact that Smith-Schuster’s arrival is reportedly hinging on that decision only adds to the confusion. It feels imminent, however. Barring a Christmas miracle or an unprecedented medical recovery, Robertson-Harris will miss the entire 2026 NFL season and eventually be placed on injured reserve.