NY Giants making room for Odell Beckham Jr. confirms worst-case scenario for Gunner Olszewski

The New York Giants announced roster moves in order to complete the signing of Odell Beckham Jr., but they subtly confirmed Gunner Olszewski's injury is as bad as initially feared.

The New York Giants were left with no choice but to address their injury-riddled wide receiver room. Gunner Olszewski’s feared Achilles tear was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Ahead of the 2026 NFL season and with the team’s sights set on OTAs, Big Blue finally broke the piggy bank and went after veteran wide receivers. However, the move for Odell Beckham Jr. and company came hand in hand with confirmation that Olszewski’s season is over.

“[Olszewski’s] season is officially over,” Dan Duggan of The Athletic stated on X in response to the news that the Giants had placed the wideout on Injured Reserve.

Olszewski’s designation confirms fears of a season-ending injury after initial reports suggested he tore his right Achilles tendon.John Harbaugh’s tenure in East Rutherford is off to a rough start—mainly on the practice field. The Giants have already lost three players to Achilles tears: Olszewski, rookie Thaddeus Dixon, and Roy Robertson-Harris, and the 2026 NFL season opener against the Dallas Cowboys is still more than 100 days away.

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Competition for WR spots on roster

The Giants’ updated wide receiver depth chart now includes Beckham Jr., Smith-Schuster, and Berrios, as the G-Men went on a brazen shopping spree. The Giants now have 14 wide receiver options to work with.

Odell Beckham Jr. is finally back with the NY Giants.

Of those 14, New York will likely keep six or seven on its 53-man roster. Some will be headed to the practice squad, while the rest will be cut. The next few weeks will be crucial in determining who makes the team and who does not on John Harbaugh and Matt Nagy’s revamped Giants offense.

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Is Harbaugh going too hard on Giants players?

Injuries are common currency in the NFL, even during the early stages of the offseason, including voluntary camps and OTAs. However, the fact that New York has seen three players go down with the same season-ending injury begs the question: What is going on in East Rutherford?

Are Harbaugh’s practices too demanding? Are the field conditions something to worry about? At the end of the day, the turf at MetLife Stadium has the worst reputation in the league, and the training facilities may be cut from the same cloth.

Maybe it’s the fact that players had grown accustomed to Brian Daboll’s offseason program, one that clearly left the Giants looking a step slow by the start of the season. Or perhaps it’s all a mere coincidence—a terribly unfortunate one, at that.

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NY Giants are going through change

If this is the price to be paid for New York to become a competitive, physical, hard-nosed team once again, every fan in the Big Apple will foot the bill. Still, they would much rather not watch players’ seasons, dreams, and hopes run into such a major obstacle. They say change is often a painful process. Maybe the G-Men are finding out just how much it hurts.