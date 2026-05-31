NY Giants reportedly have a ‘real chance’ to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s appearance at a recent charity event promoted by Brian Burns has reignited speculation about a potential reunion between the New York Giants and one of the most beloved players in team history.

Jordan Raanan shared details from Beckham’s visit, highlighting the overwhelming response from Giants fans and the former star receiver’s interactions with current players. “A little BTS with OBJ: There was a special VIP section on the concourse where fans were lined up hundreds deep. Beckham took pictures and signed for almost 2 hours. He later made his way to the field and chopped it up with the other players, including Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers.”

The scene served as a reminder of Beckham’s enduring popularity in New York years after his departure. It also comes at a time when the Giants are dealing with uncertainty at wide receiver due to injuries and depth concerns.

Advertisement

Could Odell Beckham Jr. return to the Giants?

Raanan also revealed that the possibility of Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the Giants was the topic fans wanted to discuss more than anything else during the event.

“The number one question I received throughout the day was: ‘Are they going to sign Odell?’ Fans still love the guy. The clear consensus seems to be they want him to finish his career with the Giants, where it all began. Real chance it happens.”

The most notable part of Raanan’s comments is his belief that there is a “real chance” Beckham could eventually return to New York. While that falls short of reporting that a deal is imminent, it suggests the idea is possible.