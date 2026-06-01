Todd Monken responds sincerely on Brendan Sorsby after Rams-Browns trade for Myles Garrett

Todd Monken has had a rough start to June, as the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams made a trade involving Myles Garrett, and now the HC had to address Brendan Sorsby's future too.

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is currently facing a massive eligibility scandal after being investigated by the NCAA for placing thousands of sports bets that include wagers on his own team while at Indiana. However, he could also play in the NFL and after losing Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is not eager on the QB.

After the trade terms of Myles Garrett were undisclosed, the Browns have a lot of new draft capital coming from the Rams. This opened the door on questions over the Browns rumored interest in Brendan Sorsby. HC Todd Monken immediately discarded him.

Monken said the following on that topic, “I don’t think we’re in a position to want to go down that road. That’s my option, not Andrew’s. I like the quarterbacks that we have. I think that’s a slippery slope, when you go down that [path].“

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What’s the latest on Brendan Sorsby?

Sorsby’s legal team is seeking an injunction to allow him to play in 2026 while his case proceeds about the bets he placed during his College Football career. Not only that, but he could also declare for the NFL Draft.

What’s next in Brendan Sorsby’s case? After a nearly two-hour hearing, a decision is expected in the near future. Sorsby’s attorneys asked for a ruling by June 15. Latest with @mattbarrie on@sportscenter. pic.twitter.com/wZm1Rfx1cL — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 1, 2026

Sorsby has stated he is a compulsive gambler and entered a rehab program in April. Now, his legal team is asking for a ruling no later than June 16. However, as Monken said, he already has a lot of quarterbacks who are actually engaged in a QB battle right now.

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Browns updated QB depth chart

Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Taylen Green are the ones that the Browns can rely on right now. Out of those, the fact is only two of them are fighting for the starting spot.

Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are the ones that are in the middle of the QB1 battle. Watson is coming off of brutal seasons between offseason shenanigans, heavy injuries, and bad level of play. Shedeur is coming off of a rollercoaster of a rookie deal with more turnovers than touchdowns.