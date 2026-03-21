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NY Giants RB Cam Skattebo may be in trouble after claiming CTE is ‘not real’

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is one of the primary health concerns the NFL has worked to address through safety protocols. However, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo recently sparked controversy by claiming the condition is 'not real.'

By Fernando Franco Puga

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NY Giants running back Cam Skattebo
© Ian Maule/Getty ImagesNY Giants running back Cam Skattebo

During a viral appearance on the Bring the Juice podcast, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo dismissed Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) as ‘an excuse’ and drew further criticism for suggesting that asthma is also ‘fake.

Since his arrival in the NFL in 2025, Cam Skattebo has been in the spotlight due to his eccentric personality and extroverted nature. However, he may have now landed himself in serious trouble.

During an interview with host Frank Dalena, Skattebo was asked whether he believes CTE is real, and his response shocked listeners. “No, it’s an excuse,” the running back answered directly. He even doubled down when Dalena questioned the reality of asthma, agreeing that it was also an excuse and adding that people should “just breathe air.”

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The NFL’s ongoing efforts to address CTE

According to the Cleveland Clinic, CTE is “a progressive, degenerative brain disease caused by repeated head impacts—not just concussions—often occurring in contact sports.”

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As a high-impact sport, football is at the center of the CTE conversation. The NFL has consistently tried to mitigate these risks through new rules and safety equipment, such as the Guardian Cap.

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Skattebo’s claims could create significant friction between the Giants and the league. This incident follows a similar controversy earlier this month involving a fake X (formerly Twitter) account of Buccaneers receiver Emeka Egbuka, which also questioned the reality of CTE. In that case, the Buccaneers immediately clarified that the account had no connection to the team or the player; however, Skattebo’s comments were made in person on camera.

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Not the first time Cam Skattebo has downplayed head injuries

During the 2025 NFL season, Skattebo was criticized for his physical running style, specifically for lowering his head during contact, which increases the risk of concussions. Despite the concerns of scouts and coaches, it appears he does not believe CTE is a legitimate threat to his long-term health.

This is also not the first time Skattebo has faced discipline related to head injury protocols. Last season, while his teammate Jaxson Dart was being evaluated for a concussion, Skattebo entered the blue tent to check on the quarterback. This action led to a $15,000 fine from the NFL for violating the league’s strict medical evaluation protocols.

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Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga
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