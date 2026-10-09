NY Giants receive positive feedback on highly-touted rookie Arvell Reese ahead of Week 5 vs Commanders

The New York Giants are very happy about what their top 10 pick Arvell Reese is delivering so far ahead of the game against the Commanders.

The New York Giants face off against the Washington Commanders in Week 5, and their top 10 pick, Arvell Reese, is going into the game with full steam and momentum right now.

Per PFF, Arvell Reese was the highest-graded rookie of Week 4. “Reese recorded three pass-rush wins on 13 opportunities for a 23.1% win rate… Four of his five tackles resulting in a defensive stop came in coverage, where he looked anything but a rookie, decisively chasing down receivers after the catch.”

After impressing against Arizona, now Arvell Reese has a full head of momentum in a very important divisional game against the Washington Commanders. For the Giants defense, it’s very important that this happens. Reese has big expectations.

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The Giants defense by the numbers

Throughout the first month of the 2026 NFL season, the Giants defense is ranked 9th-best in yards allowed. John Harbaugh has called out Matt Nagy on one key aspect of the offense, but the defense has been good.

The Giants also rank 9th in passing defense and 8th in points allowed. This is a very good defense, and if Reese is playing at his best, the sky is the limit for this unit. Reese was touted as a generational, game-changing player ahead of the draft.

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The Commanders will be a good test for the Giants defense

Jayden Daniels seems to be ready to return after his elbow injury. So, the Giants are in for a treat trying to stop him. Daniels has the arm, the legs, and the talent to complicate the Giants.

However, if the Giants can get to him, put pressure and limit Daniels’ scrambles, they will pass the test with flying colors. Given how the Giants are leading the NFC East, and the rest of the teams are in some sort of trouble, a win here could be huge as it would really put the Giants in a very good spot to win the division.

Key takeaways

Arvell Reese posted a 23.1% pass-rush win rate against Arizona in Week 4.

against Arizona in Week 4. The New York Giants defense ranks ninth in overall yards allowed.

allowed. Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to return from an elbow injury.