Chiefs, Andy Reid see Super Bowl champion with QB Patrick Mahomes sign with Falcons as Jawaan Taylor joins Tua Tagovailoa

The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid decided to release Jawaan Taylor a few weeks ago, and now the offensive tackle has found a new team. The offensive tackle has signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

After being part of a Super Bowl run with the Chiefs during the 2023 season, Taylor will have the big responsibility of protecting Tua Tagovailoa, a quarterback who has suffered several concussions and, as a result, needs his offensive line to deliver strong performances.

Jawaan was one of the most criticized names in 2025 during a year that was brutal for Patrick Mahomes in terms of sacks. Therefore, general manager Brett Veach thought it was best to part ways despite having given him a massive four-year, $80 million contract in 2023.

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What’s next for the Chiefs?

The next step for the Chiefs is to rebuild the offensive line. The 2025 season showed that it was very costly to let Joe Thuney go to the Bears, as names like Jawaan Taylor, Jaylon Moore, and Kingsley Suamataia did not deliver. Additionally, rookie Josh Simmons had personal issues that prevented him from reaching his full potential.

Will Patrick Mahomes play in 2026?

Patrick Mahomes is expected to play in 2026 with the Chiefs. Despite his left knee injury, the quarterback is on track in his recovery. However, he will need a solid offensive line to thrive in his comeback.