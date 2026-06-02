NY Giants’ Malik Nabers reportedly avoids IR but could miss over a month in 2026 NFL season

Malik Nabers' status ahead of the 2026 NFL season remains up in the air and reports around the New York Giants are far from encouraging as of late.

If there is ever an antonym for the saying “the gift that keeps on giving,” it would perfectly describe Malik Nabers‘ knee injury and the constant headaches it causes for the New York Giants. Coming off two surgeries after tearing his ACL and meniscus, the third-year wide receiver’s recovery timeline remains a question mark—the biggest one for the G-Men—heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Reporter Ryan Dunleavy from New York Post predicts Nabers will be placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list by the Giants. That would imply his season is not over, but it would force Nabers to miss at least the first month of the regular season.

While Nabers could avoid injured reserve (IR), NFL rules determine that players on the PUP list must be sidelined for a minimum of four regular season games. Dunleavy went as far as to suggest Nabers could miss New York’s first six games of the 2026 campaign

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Giants remain hopeful

New York’s staff is targeting Nabers’ return for Week 1 of 2026 against the Dallas Cowboys. However, the Giants did make an unexpected roster move to add JuJu Smith-Schuster. Furthermore, they bolstered their wide receiver depth chart with Odell Beckham Jr. and Braxton Berrios.

Malik Nabers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The cards are on the table, and they could very well indicate that Nabers’ recovery will take longer than originally expected. New York is holding on to hope, even as all signs suggest it should reconsider its approach. Only time will tell, but with every OTA and practice Nabers misses as he works his way back, the buzz will only grow louder and the speculation more rampant.

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NY Giants addressed injuries

The Giants have brought in several pieces to help offset the injury bug at wide receiver, but not one of them comes close—at least on paper—to matching Nabers’ impact on the lineup. Ahead of a crucial season for first-year head coach John Harbaugh in the Big Apple and second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, the Giants may find themselves without their No. 1 receiver for an extended period.

The worst part, however, may be that New York isn’t being entirely honest and transparent—not with its fans, and perhaps not with itself. The evidence continues to pile up, pointing to a longer absence for Nabers, yet the G-Men seem determined to turn a blind eye to it. In the long run, that strategy is bound to backfire