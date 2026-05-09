NY Giants, John Harbaugh establish timeline to determine potential final decision regarding Odell Beckham Jr.

New York Giants, led by John Harbaugh, could have Odell Beckham Jr. as another major star in their receiving corps.

The New York Giants have strengthened every area of their roster in a smart way. The only remaining question surrounds the possible arrival of Odell Beckham Jr. in East Rutherford, something that John Harbaugh himself revealed will have to satisfy both sides and will likely be decided over the next month and into training camp.

“It’s got to be right for both parties,” the head coach said during a press conference. “Odell wants to be the kind of player that can make a difference. I’m pretty sure that he can make a team in the National Football League right now. Can he make a difference? Is it something he wants to do? Is his body going to hold up the way he wants it to?”

Harbaugh also added: “All those things are questions that need to get answered for anybody at that age. You know Odell. He’s confident. He’s working hard. He believes in himself. I think we’ll just play it out over the next month and into training camp and see where we’re at.”

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Beckham Jr. was selected by the G-Men with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 Draft. He spent four seasons there, and now has a real chance to play for the team once again. Will his wish finally come true?

“It’s got to be right for both parties. Odell wants to be the kind of player that can make a difference”



John Harbaugh talks about where the Giants stand with Odell Beckham Jr.: pic.twitter.com/oAhXWLRNJP — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 9, 2026

The intriguing receiving corps of the Giants

The New York Giants, with John Harbaugh as new head coach, have assembled an intriguing receiving corps that blends veteran reliability with explosive rookie potential. The unit is headlined by the dynamic Malik Nabers, who entered the league following a dominant final college season of 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns, alongside the consistent Darius Slayton, who has led the team in receiving yards in four of the last five seasons.

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Adding a vertical dimension to the offense is Darnell Mooney, who brings a career-high of 1,055 receiving yards in a single season to the mix. Together, this trio provides a diverse range of skill sets that challenges secondaries and offers a high-ceiling environment for the passing game to flourish.

Odell Beckham Jr. wants to return to action

Odell Beckham Jr.‘s last tenure in the NFL was with the Miami Dolphins during the 2024 season, where he played his final game on December 8 against the New York Jets. His time in Miami was limited due to injuries; he began the season on the PUP list with an undisclosed knee/leg issue that sidelined him for the first four games and required an off-season procedure.

In the 9 games he appeared in, his production was modest, recording 9 receptions for 55 yards and zero touchdowns. Following a mutual agreement, he was released by the Dolphins in December 2024, marking the end of his stint with the team.

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