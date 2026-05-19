NY Giants reportedly see no future for Kayvon Thibodeaux on the roster

The New York Giants seemingly accept there is no room to allocate Kayvon Thibodeaux's contract going forward.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is determined to have a strong season and earn another contract with the New York Giants. However, reports around the NFL indicate it is highly unlikely the G-Men will extend him.

Although the young player’s appearance on the Giants Town Hall could signal Thibodeaux’s trade buzz is over, the writing may already be on the wall for him. Perhaps not even a breakout year from Thibodeaux will be enough to keep him around in the Big Apple.

The Giants have put together a strong roster in which the outside linebacker spots appear to be taken care of. Thibodeaux adds depth for the 2026 NFL season, but New York may have no way of keeping him under contract beyond next season. This could very well be the end of the road.

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“Does [Thibodeaux] want a new contract? Absolutely. In keeping it real, few think he gets that with Giants based on current roster construction,” as reported by Art Stapleton of USA Today.

Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Contract situation of Thibodeaux

Having selected Thibodeaux with the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Giants had a fifth-year option, which they exercised. As a result, the product out of Oregon is signed through 2026, carrying a $14.7 million cap hit next season.

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He is entering a contract year, but most signs indicate New York won’t foot the bill for whatever figure he seeks next offseason. As a result, if the Giants decide Thibodeaux won’t return beyond next season, there are two likely scenarios.

Possible outcomes

On the one hand, the Giants may choose to stick with Thibodeaux for the entire campaign. In such a scenario, the EDGE would most likely leave in free agency for a bigger contract than what New York will be willing to pay him.

The alternative is the G-Men trade Thibodeaux ahead of the NFL trade deadline. This option makes the most sense if New York is off to a bad start and record in the upcoming year. If the Giants take on a sellers approach into the deadline, it’s reasonable to believe they’ll look to get something in return for the 25-year-old outside linebacker.

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Giants can live with losing Thibodeaux in free agency

If the Giants instead become contenders in the NFL, they might choose to roll with Thibodeaux until the wheels come off. They’ll deal with the consequences later on. If losing Thibodeaux to free agency is the price to pay for a deep postseason run and winning silverware, then virtually everybody in East Rutherford would sign off on that deal.

Even Thibodeaux, as he is well aware that a contract year means he is playing to prove his value to the Giants, and the rest of the league, as well. And there’s nothing that catches the eye around the NFL as effectively as balling out in the playoffs.