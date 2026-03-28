NY Giants seem to have unfinished roster moves ahead of 2026 NFL season

John Harbaugh arrived in the Big Apple with a single goal: to build a contender. To achieve that, strengthening the roster is imperative, and the New York Giants seem to be on the right track.

“I think we have a lot of bang for our buck,” the head coach said on Pardon My Take. “And these are all guys that are motivated, that wanted to be here for the right reasons, that are gonna fit our style of play… We’re not done yet.”

Even in the midst of the offseason and with an intriguing draft ahead, it seems they’re not content to stay put in Harbaugh’s plans. Are these Giants ready to be contenders in the NFC East?

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Two players targeted by Giants

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, the New York Giants are reportedly locked in on elite talent to revitalize their roster. Recent rumors suggest a strong interest in Notre Dame’s dynamic playmaker Jeremiyah Love, but a primary NY Giants’ target, Sonny Styles, remains the frontrunner for the number five overall pick.

Sonny Styles #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Following his standout performance at the Ohio State pro day, Styles is seen as the versatile defensive anchor head coach John Harbaugh needs to transform the Giants‘ secondary and linebacker corps into a top-tier unit.

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Giants’ Draft picks

Round 1: 5

Round 2: 37

Round 4: 105

Round 5: 145

Round 6: 186

Round 6: 192 (via Miami)

Round 6: 193 (via Dallas)

When and where is the next Draft?

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from Thursday, April 23, to Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This marks the first time the Steel City has hosted the event since 1948.

The festivities will be split across the Allegheny River, with the Draft Theater and Main Stage located on the North Shore outside Acrisure Stadium, while the NFL Draft Experience fan festival will be centered at Point State Park in Downtown Pittsburgh.