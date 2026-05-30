Steelers are reportedly leaning toward an important QB decision ahead of 2026 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have their starting quarterback situation settled with Aaron Rodgers expected to lead the offense in 2026. However, the battle for the backup job remains a crucial point, especially given Rodgers’ age and recent injury history.

According to Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, Mason Rudolph currently appears to be the favorite to secure the QB2 role entering the regular season. “I’m gonna give it a good 80 percent chance of Mason Rudolph being the backup come September 13.”

The prediction is notable because Pittsburgh invested significant attention in developing younger quarterbacks such as Will Howard and Drew Allar. Both players are viewed as potential long-term options for the franchise, but Kaboly’s comments suggest neither may have done enough during the early stages of offseason activities to overtake the veteran.

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Mason Rudolph may have edge in Steelers backup quarterback battle

Rudolph’s biggest advantage is experience. Not only has he started NFL games, but he also knows the organization, coaching staff and offensive environment better than most quarterbacks competing for backup roles around the league.

That familiarity could prove extremely valuable considering the importance of the position behind Rodgers. While the future Hall of Famer remains the unquestioned starter, he will turn 43 during the season and is coming off a year in which injuries significantly impacted his availability.

One of the most notable examples came when a wrist injury sidelined Rodgers for multiple games, including a crucial loss against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Those absences served as a reminder that even elite quarterbacks become more vulnerable physically as they get older.

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For that reason, Pittsburgh cannot afford to treat the backup quarterback spot as an afterthought. If Rodgers misses time, the Steelers will need someone capable of keeping a playoff-caliber roster competitive.

At least for now, Kaboly believes Rudolph is in the strongest position to fill that role, while Howard and Allar continue their development in hopes of eventually becoming the franchise’s next long-term answer at quarterback.