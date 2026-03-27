NY Giants’ target, Sonny Styles, compares himself to Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton on one key aspect ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Ohio State Buckeyes are easily one of the best programs in terms of developing NFL defensive talent. This year, linebacker Sonny Styles is one of those names to follow ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. He compared himself to Baltimore Ravens superstar Kyle Hamilton, which was eye-opening as the New York Giants look closely on him.

Appearing on the Up & Adams show, Styles said, “Kyle Hamilton is one of those guys that can do a lot all over the field. He’s an amazing player. So, I’d love to be in a scheme where I can do multiple roles and help a defense win.“

Styles also added that he thinks “what’s nice is when you have a coordinator who’s able to put you in so many different positions and utilize you in that way.” Hence, Styles thinks he can play at a multitude of positions, just like the Ravens superstar.

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There are obvious differences between Styles and Hamilton

Hamilton plays safety, but he can also line up as a slot cornerback, and an inside linebacker, though his main point of impact is at the secondary where can play both free and strong safety.

Kyle Hamilton as an underneath Zone Defender is unfair.



Dude has unlimited range! pic.twitter.com/jCO6RADVdQ — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) August 4, 2025

As for Styles, he transitioned from safety to linebacker, and he is a unit. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 244 lbs, he also possesses crazy speed and ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash. While he is now mainly seen as a linebacker, he can easily drop back to safety too.

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Sonny Styles’ draft projection

Styles is almost unanimously scheduled to be taken as a top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is widely considered the best linebacker in this class. John Harbaugh (who made Kyle Hamilton an All Pro), could actually pull the trigger and draft him at number five for the New York Giants.

Harbaugh has had success with Hamilton. Hence, he could see a chance to replicate that with Styles now that he’s moved to the New York. The Giants could be a perfect landing spot for Styles.