Chiefs, NY Giants reportedly will not get RB Jeremiyah Love in 2026 NFL Draft

Jeremiyah Love is one of the most talented players in the 2026 NFL Draft. Because of this, in recent weeks several teams have been linked to the running back. Among them are the Titans, the New York Giants, the Washington Commanders, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

For many experts, after his great career at Notre Dame, Love is the best overall player in this year’s class. Obviously, due to their needs at other positions like quarterback, the Raiders and the Jets will not select him at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots.

However, starting at No. 3 and the Arizona Cardinals, everything is an unknown. Now, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Adam Schefter has given a new update on what he is hearing around the star RB.

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Who will pick Jeremiyah Love in 2026 NFL Draft?

Adam Schefter said that Jeremiyah Love will not fall outside the Top 10 in the 2026 NFL Draft. For the insider, a destination that is not talked about much is Washington.

“To me, he is a top ten pick. I know a lot of people have him going to Tennessee. Again, it’s just not what I’m sensing right now. Today, I don’t see him going to the Giants at No. 5. A place that makes sense to me would be the Washington Commanders.”

The Titans have the No. 4 overall pick and then come the Giants at No. 5. The Browns at No. 6 do not seem interested in a running back but could surprise, and then the Commanders have their chance at No. 7. The Saints at No. 8 no longer appear to be an option after signing Travis Etienne, and the Chiefs at No. 9 seem to be in the same situation with the arrival of Kenneth Walker.