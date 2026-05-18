NY Giants’ secondary could reportedly undergo changes, with Deonte Banks as a key figure

The New York Giants could make an important decision regarding the future of Deonte Banks as they look ahead to the 2026 NFL season.

The New York Giants are determined to establish themselves as championship contenders in the 2026 NFL season. To do so, they cannot afford any mistakes, and amid a potential roster move, a recent report suggests that Deonte Banks could be out of East Rutherford next summer.

“Nonetheless, Banks is 25 with some upside. He may need a change of scenery after losing a starting job on the perimeter last offseason. Because of his struggles, the Giants are unlikely to receive premium draft capital if they trade him. Under a new coaching staff, Big Blue is more likely to release Banks in the summer,” the insider Moe Moton revealed in a recent article for Bleacher Report.

It seems that Banks is currently down in the pecking order in the New York Giants’ secondary this season. Ahead of him on the depth chart is Paulson Adebo on the left side, while the recently acquired Greg Newsome II is expected to start on the right side of the defensive backfield.

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Banks’ situation with Giants could take a turn

During the 2025 NFL season, Deonte Banks saw a dramatic decline in performance, recording 31 total tackles (24 solo), 5 passes defensed, and 0 interceptions across 16 games while losing his starting job and being limited to just 6 starts.

Deonte Banks #3 of the New York Giants.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Banks plummeted to a brutal 42.4 overall defensive grade, ranking 112th out of 114 qualified cornerbacks while allowing an inflated 149.7 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.

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Because of these glaring on-field struggles and schematic errors, the Giants are far more likely to straight up cut the former first-round pick this summer rather than seek a trade.

Why could this move happen in the summer?

This summer move is highly likely because the Giants have a completely new coaching staff—led by John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson—looking to establish a clean slate and their own culture through training camp.

Since the front office has already signaled their lack of long-term commitment by declining Banks’s fifth-year option, the summer represents the final, logical window to evaluate the roster during mandatory minicamps.