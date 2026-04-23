NY Giants would pick RB Jeremiyah Love in 2026 NFL Draft amid Cowboys trade rumors

The New York Giants continue to evaluate multiple directions with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and a new report from Jeremy Fowler highlights just how divided the internal outlook may be. With several high-end prospects on the board, they appear to be weighing both fit and upside.

“The Giants’ coaching staff is very high on Jordyn Tyson. So, if New York prioritizes such a thing, Tyson very well could become a Giant. But if Jeremiyah Love falls to No. 5, there will be some in the building who will be lobbying for him to become the pick.”

That tension reflects a broader draft dilemma. Tyson represents a clear schematic fit and a player the coaching staff reportedly values highly, while Love offers elite playmaking ability that could be difficult to pass up if available.

Advertisement

Could Jeremiyah Love go to the Giants?

If Jeremiyah Love is still on the board at No. 5, the decision may not be straightforward. Even with strong support for Tyson, internal pressure to select the best overall offensive weapon could shift the final call. With the Cowboys looming to get the RB or a defensive player in a trade, that could change plans.

This scenario places the Giants in a classic draft crossroads, balancing need, system fit, and pure talent. It also suggests that their board may not be as settled as previously assumed.

Ultimately, the outcome could depend entirely on how the top of the draft unfolds. If Love is gone early, Tyson becomes a logical and seamless choice. But if he slips, the Giants may face one of the toughest, and most defining, decisions of their draft.