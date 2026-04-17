NY Jets and other 17 teams will reportedly attend Jordyn Tyson’s private workout ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Jordyn Tyson is one of the most intriguing wideouts in the 2026 NFL Draft. He didn’t attend the Scouting Combine or his school’s Pro Day due to hamstring injuries, but he will hold a private workout, and it’s reported that the New York Jets target will host a total of 18 teams.

When healthy, Tyson was an absolute problem. He racked up 61 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns for the Sun Devils. He is projected to be a first-rounder, but it will all depend on his workout, given that his hamstring has raised concerns.

Still, Adam Schefter reported that 18 teams will be at Arizona State to scout him more. Tyson was on the radar of the New York Jets, but now they’ll face plenty of competition with more than half the NFL going to see him.

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Tyson has plenty of skills

What Tyson needs to show off in this workout is his elite route-running, body control and versatility. Those are his most notable traits in college. However, the teams attending need to realize he is a high-risk, high-reward prospect.

Jordyn Tyson HANGTIME 😳 pic.twitter.com/bgOlWTZVf5 — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) September 21, 2025

While his talent is unquestionable, his health rises plenty of concerns. He has missed considerable time with hamstring, ACL, and collarbone injuries. Hence, his durability is very questioned. He also lacks yards-after-catch ability.

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Where is Jordyn Tyson ranked compared to other WRs in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Plenty of analysts have Jordyn Tyson as one of the best wideouts in this class. Some, including Field Yates of ESPN and Matthew Freedman of Fantasy Life, have Tyson competing with Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon as the best in this class.