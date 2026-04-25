Cade Klubnik had a feeling that his arrival in the NFL would be with the NY Jets

It seemed that Cade Klubnik’s NFL fate was already written. Or at least that’s what the former Clemson Tigers quarterback suggested, as he somehow had a feeling that the team that would ultimately select him would be the New York Jets.

“I was really hoping for this. I kind of woke up this morning thinking, ‘I hope the Jets kind of pick me.’ I had a feeling that they were going to pick me, at least,” the quarterback revealed to the press.

Now the debate centers on who will be in charge of leading Aaron Glenn’s team. Will it be the experienced Geno Smith, or will they ultimately bet on Klubnik’s talent?

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What can Klubnik bring to the Jets?

In his final 2025 season at Clemson, Cade Klubnik served as a permanent team captain and showed significant efficiency, completing 65.6% of his passes for 2,943 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. While the Tigers’ season had its ups and downs, Klubnik’s poise was evident in his ability to engineer fourth-quarter comebacks and maintain a high PFF passing grade of 80.3.

Cade Klubnik.

Selected by the Jets in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2026 Draft, Klubnik is expected to provide valuable depth as a developmental backup. His extensive college experience—40 starts and over 10,000 career passing yards—gives the Jets a “pro-ready” intellectual presence in the quarterback room.

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While he may not start immediately, his anticipation and ability to handle high-tempo schemes make him an ideal insurance policy and a potential future starter if he refines his consistency under pressure.

The New York Jets’ QB room

The New York Jets’ quarterback room for the 2026 NFL season is headlined by a “full circle” return for Geno Smith, who was acquired via trade from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. To facilitate the move, Smith renegotiated his contract; while he is set to make $19.5 million this year, the Raiders are covering $16.2 million of that total, leaving the Jets responsible for only about $3.3 million.

Under head coach Aaron Glenn, the depth chart behind Smith features a mix of youth and veteran backup experience. While Cade Klubnik provides a developmental presence, Glenn will also have Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe available to compete for reps. This versatile group gives the Jets several options as they look to stabilize the position and improve upon their recent offensive struggles.