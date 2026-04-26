NY Jets trust Geno Smith as their QB1, although his starting role is not guaranteed

The New York Jets made a major shift in their quarterback room following the arrival of Geno Smith this past offseason. While Aaron Glenn has stated he came in to be the starter, his position must be defended week by week, as he will face strong internal competition from Cade Klubnik.

“We brought in Geno to be our starter. I’m not going to put a cap on him on how many years he can play,” the head coach said during the press conference. “…But obviously in this league, you gotta have a system where are backups and guys that are pushing the starter, you always wanna create this type of competition.“

He also added: “Listen, I’m not gonna say when Cade is going to play. The thing is those guys are going out there and compete. So, right now I like the room.”

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Smith and Klubnik are the main faces of a quarterback room that also includes Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe. Who will ultimately take the reins of this team throughout the season?

Head coach Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets.

Geno Smith’s experience or Cade Klubnik’s youth

The choice between Geno Smith and Cade Klubnik represents a classic veteran-versus-prospect dilemma for the New York Jets. Coming off a season with the Raiders where he recorded 3,025 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions, Smith offers the steady hand and seasoned leadership needed to navigate Frank Reich’s offensive system immediately.

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In contrast, Cade Klubnik arrives as a high-upside project following a 2025 campaign at Clemson where he threw for 2,943 yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, showcasing a dual-threat capability that Smith currently lacks.

For the Jets, a hybrid approach serves them best. While Smith provides the veteran experience necessary to keep the team competitive in the short term, Klubnik represents the long-term future at a low cost. Utilizing Smith as the starter allows Klubnik the essential time to refine his decision-making and adjust to the speed of the NFL without being thrown into the fire prematurely.

What will happen with Breece Hall?

After the draft, most teams will now focus on retaining key stars. While the New York Jets placed the franchise tag on Breece Hall, they have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term contract, something Darren Mougey aims to resolve soon.

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“I have a list of things to get to next week, that being one of them. … I anticipate kind of turning my attention to Breece and that contract situation,” the general manager revealed to the press.

Hall has recorded three consecutive seasons surpassing 1,000 total yards, establishing himself as the centerpiece of the offense. Because of this, he is projected to earn $14.3 million (fully guaranteed) for the 2026 season. This figure would automatically place him among the five highest-paid running backs in the league.