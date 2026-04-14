NY Jets reportedly give up on Ty Simpson, will roll with Geno Smith in 2026 instead

The New York Jets have been linked to Ty Simpson for a while now. However, drafting the quarterback out of Alabama may not be the wisest choice. Especially after head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed Geno Smith will be the starting quarterback in the 2026 NFL season.

According to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, the Jets will select their quarterback of the future in the 2027 NFL Draft. Such a report puts New York out of the race for Simpson, who could be drafted in the first round of the upcoming draft.

There’s a chance Simpson falls to the second round, giving the Jets another opportunity to draft him, but it feels unlikely on both counts. First, that Simpson—whose stock has only been on the rise since the NFL Combine—makes it out of the first round. Second, that the Jets would take him with their 33rd or 44th overall pick in the second round.

Advertisement

Anything can happen, but with Smith on a one-year contract and a stacked quarterback class coming up in 2027, the Jets could kick the can down the road. Fans in New York have waited this long to see a franchise quarterback, they can surely wait one more season.

Ty Simpson, quarterback out of Alabama

Jets’ draft picks in 2026

The New York Jets own nine selections in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Barring a trade, the Jets will pick twice on Day 1. Gang Green holds the No. 2 and No. 16 overall selections. Moreover, the Jets’ draft capital includes two Day 2 picks (No. 33 and 44) and five Day 3 selections: 103rd, 140th, 179th, 228th, and 242nd.

Advertisement

QBs in 2027 class

It’s still early to tell, and much can change throughout the 2026 college football season, but the 2027 quarterback class could feature some franchise-saving candidates for the Jets and several other NFL organizations. Every struggling team in the league is already setting high expectations for future draft prospects, and there are several names that have fans excited.

Talents such as Arch Manning, Julian Sayin, Dante Moore, Trinidad Chambliss, LaNorris Sellers, Sam Leavitt, and others are among the standout names expected to declare for the 2027 NFL Draft. Thus, the Jets may be fine with waiting one more season while rolling with Geno Smith as QB1 in 2026.