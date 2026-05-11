NY Jets sign LB Jaden Keller after rookie minicamp, but also waive LB Ochaun Mathis

After the rookie minicamp, the New York Jets decided to sign linebacker Jaden Keller to the dismay of linebacker Ochaun Mathis, who got waived.

The New York Jets saw enough of Jaden Keller during the rookie minicamp to sign him to the roster. However, another linebacker suffered the consequences as in a corresponding move, they waived Ochaun Mathis.

Keller was one of 31 rookie free agents who participated in the Jets rookie minicamp. He was a playmaker at Virginia Tech as he totaled 181 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

As per the waived Mathis, he was a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2023, but he ended up on the Jets practice squad. While he played 14 games for the Rams, Patriots, and Eagles, he is now a free agent once again.

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NY Jets updated LB depth chart

The Jets have a lot of experienced players on their linebacker roster, but also quite a healthy amount of young players. Jamien Sherwood and DeMario Davis are the projected starters.

another day at the office @demario__davis pic.twitter.com/xEpHyrMpS0 — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 5, 2026

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Kiko Mauigoa, Kobe King, Mykal Walker, and now Jaden Keller fill the spots. The Jets were one of the worst defenses in the NFL last year with a defensive-minded head coach. Hence, all cards are on the table for this unit.

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The Jets hope new names could be the turning the franchise’s fortunes

New names like Davis, first-rounder David Bailey, David Onyemata, and Joseph Ossai could very well be the new hope for this front seven. However, that wasn’t the only side of the defense that was bolstered.

The Jets brought in Nahshon Wright at cornerback, strong safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dane Belton, and VJ Payne, the rookie. Also, second-rounder D’Angelo Ponds could be an instant starter at nickelback.