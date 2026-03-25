NY Giants former star Odell Beckham Jr could get big WR job after 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the most eye-catching players at the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic, showcasing his athleticism and playmaking ability in the fast-paced format joining stars like Joe Burrow and Tom Brady. The veteran wide receiver made several highlights during the event, including a standout catch that quickly drew attention from Team USA staff and reignited discussion about his potential Olympic future.

With the debate already underway about whether NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes or experienced flag football players should represent the United States in 2028, Beckham’s performance added another intriguing name to the conversation. His route running, quick acceleration, and ability to create separation appeared well suited for flag football, making him an appealing candidate for a potential roster spot in Los Angeles.

Team USA coach Jorge Cascudo openly acknowledged Beckham’s impact and extended an invitation following the event. “Odell is great athlete. He made an excellent catch in our first game. I was like: ‘Hey, there’s a spot, whenever you’re interested, contact me. We can put you in trials and compete.’ There’s a lot of athletes that are extremely talented.”

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Is Odell Beckham Jr. playing in 2026?

Odell Beckham Jr. wants to play in 2026, although he has yet to find a spot in the NFL. After showing he can still perform at a high level during the Flag Football Classic, interest around the veteran receiver could grow.

A reunion with the New York Giants could make sense, especially given their evolving offense. Beckham’s experience and familiarity with the organization could help support young quarterback Jaxson Dart while adding another reliable target alongside Malik Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely.

If Odell Beckham returns to the NFL in 2026 and continues to produce, his Olympic chances could improve significantly. Between renewed NFL interest and a direct invitation from Team USA’s coaching staff, the veteran receiver suddenly finds himself in the middle of both a comeback discussion and the race toward Los Angeles 2028.