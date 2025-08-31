Not Arch Manning: Two QBs emerge as candidates to go first overall in 2026 NFL Draft after Texas’ loss to Ohio State

Everybody expected to see Arch Manning atop the list of possible number one picks in the next NFL Draft. However, after dropping a very underpar performance in the Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes game, two new names have climbed the ladder and emerged as favorites to get picked first.

Now, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier are co-favorites according to the Vegas odds. As of now, they both share a +350 line on DraftKings.com.

Nussmeier had an impressive showing against fourth-ranked Clemson. He threw for 230 yards, completing 28 of 38 passes and had a touchdown pass with no turnovers. LSU beat the other Tigers on the road as 4.5-point underdogs.

The Drew Allar experience was in full force for Penn State

Drew Allar is in his fourth season as the Penn State quarterback. He went 22/26 passes completed for 217 yards with a touchdown and no picks. He even sat out the last quarter as the Nittany Lions had a very dominant 46-11 win against Nevada.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15).

Allar has passed for 25 and 24 touchdowns the last two seasons while getting intercepted 10 times in that same span. He has always been touted as a good prospect, but big games and some disconnected moments during the matches are his biggest flaws. When he is good, he is really good. But sometimes, he can struggle.

Is Arch Manning third on the list?

Manning’s performance against the Buckeyes left much to be desired, so much so that his name is now fifth on the list of possible number one picks in the upcoming NFL draft. Now, it needs to be said that this market is as volatile as it comes. Every week, with every performance, this can change massively.

