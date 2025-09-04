Ohio State titans: 25 Buckeyes who redefined college football greatness

Ohio State has long been a crucible for talent, producing athletes whose names echo far beyond the campus of Columbus. These Buckeyes combined speed, power, and precision, leaving a mark on college football that still resonates.

From legendary quarterbacks to dominant linemen, their roster of greats has consistently rewritten expectations. Their feats on the field cemented the program’s reputation as a breeding ground for excellence.

Yet the legacy isn’t only measured in stats. Leadership, resilience and the ability to rise under pressure defined these players, shaping the culture of Buckeye football and influencing the sport nationwide.

Archie Griffin

Archie Griffin (Source: Ohio State Buckeyes)

Archie Griffin stands alone in college football history as the only player to win the Heisman Trophy twice, in 1974 and 1975. His remarkable consistency and durability were hallmarks of his career. Over four seasons at Ohio State, he rushed for 5,589 yards, leading the Big Ten in rushing for three consecutive years—a feat unmatched until 2019.

He also played in four consecutive Rose Bowl games, a testament to his and the team’s excellence. His legacy is not just in his statistics but in his embodiment of perseverance and sportsmanship, making him a timeless symbol of Buckeye pride.

Eddie George

Eddie George (Source: Ohio State Buckeyes)

Eddie George‘s 1995 Heisman Trophy season is etched in Ohio State lore. With 1,927 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, he led the Buckeyes to a Big Ten title and a Rose Bowl victory. His powerful running style and leadership on and off the field earned him the respect of teammates and opponents alike.

Beyond college, he had a successful NFL career, becoming the franchise’s all-time leading rusher for the Tennessee Titans. Post-retirement, he ventured into acting and coaching, showcasing his versatility and commitment to excellence.

Orlando Pace

Orlando Pace (Source: Getty Images)

Orlando Pace redefined the role of the offensive lineman at Ohio State. Starting as a true freshman, he became a two-time unanimous All-American and won both the Outland and Lombardi Awards in 1996, becoming the only player to win both honors in the same year.

His dominance on the field was so profound that the term “pancake block” gained popularity, a nod to his ability to flatten defenders. His impact extended beyond college, as he became the first overall pick in the 1997 NFL Draft and had a storied career with the St. Louis Rams.

Cris Carter

Cris Carter (Source: Ohio State)

Cris Carter‘s tenure at Ohio State was marked by exceptional receiving records and acrobatic catches. He set a Rose Bowl record with nine receptions for 172 yards and finished his college career with 168 receptions for 2,725 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Known for his precise route running and remarkable hands, he became the first Ohio State wide receiver to earn consensus All-American honors. His college success paved the way for a Hall of Fame NFL career, where he became one of the league’s most prolific receivers.

Troy Smith

Troy Smith (Source: G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

Troy Smith‘s leadership and poise under pressure led Ohio State to an undefeated regular season in 2006 and a national championship appearance. His performance that year earned him the Heisman Trophy, making him the seventh Buckeye to win the prestigious award.

His dual-threat capabilities, combining accurate passing with mobility, made him a dynamic force on the field. His legacy is remembered for his ability to elevate the team’s performance in critical moments.

Chris Spielman

Chris Spielman (Source: NFL)

Chris Spielman embodied the spirit of Ohio State football with his relentless pursuit and leadership on defense. A two-time All-American linebacker, he was known for his high motor and ability to read offenses.

His college success translated into a distinguished NFL career, where he earned four Pro Bowl selections and became the Detroit Lions’ all-time leader in tackles. His impact was felt both on the field and in the locker room, where his intensity and work ethic set a standard for future generations.

Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott brought a blend of speed, power, and vision to the Ohio State backfield. In his two seasons with the Buckeyes, he amassed 3,961 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns, ranking among the program’s all-time leaders.

His standout performance in the 2015 postseason, including a 246-yard game against Michigan and a 149-yard, four-touchdown effort in the Fiesta Bowl, solidified his place in Ohio State history. His ability to perform in clutch situations and his consistency made him a cornerstone of the team’s offensive success.

Randy Gradishar

Randy Gradishar (Source: College Football Hall of Fame)

There was nothing flashy about Randy Gradishar; yet his presence spoke louder than any roar. Woody Hayes, who knew linebackers like few could, called him “the best linebacker I ever coached,” a high bar indeed.

From 1971 to 1973, he anchored a defense that posted four shutouts in his senior season and conceded a mere 64 points all year. The Broncos legend—an Academic All-America and Hall of Famer—was the NFL’s tackling king, proving that brains and brawn can coexist at the top.

Jack Tatum

Jack Tatum (Source: College Football Hall of Fame)

When Jack Tatum stepped onto the field, game plans shifted. Originally recruited as a running back, he soon earned his place in history as one of the fiercest defensive backs of his era.

His hits were as famous as his coverage—bold calls of his name echoing long after games ended. A unanimous All-American in 1970 and Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year, he helped Ohio State dominate in an explosive 27–2 stretch, including a 1968 national championship.

J. T. Barrett

J.T. Barrett (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

J. T. Barrett’s legacy is etched in numbers—tons of ‘em. Over his career, he topped school charts for passing yards, touchdowns, completions, and total offense, surpassing even the great Drew Brees in Big Ten history.

His resilience was unmatched, steering the Buckeyes with poise game after game and turning record books into mirrors of his consistency. A durable workhorse, he made his mark in OSU lore largely through sheer, sustained excellence.

Vic Janowicz

Vic Janowicz (Source: National Football Foundation)

Vic Janowicz played every version of football—running back, passer, kicker, punter, and safety—with equal aplomb. In 1950, he swept college football’s top honors—College Football Player of the Year, Heisman, unanimous All-American—anchoring his place as Ohio State’s first multi-dimensional star. From landing punts to launching touchdowns, his all-around dominance crafted a legacy that transcends positions and eras.

Bill Willis

Bill Willis (Source: Ohio State Buckeyes)

Bill Willis’ name may not be synonymous with flashy highlights, but his impact reverberates through football history. A middle guard whose pioneering presence helped challenge segregation in pro football, he set an example that would echo well beyond Ohio State or the field. His quiet strength and unwavering excellence earned him a rightful spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, underpinning both game and social change.

A. J. Hawk

A.J. Hawk (Source: David Maxwell/Getty Images)

A new era of Buckeye play produced A. J. Hawk—a linebacker whose resume sparkled in the mid-2000s. He claimed the Lombardi Award, Jack Lambert Trophy, and national titles, anchoring a BCS championship team with intelligence, swagger, and relentless tackling. He wasn’t just a playmaker—he was a standard; a Bedrock of defense in Scarlet and Gray and a future blueprint for linebackers at OSU.

James Laurinaitis

James Laurinaitis (Source: David Maxwell/Getty Images)

To speak of James Laurinaitis is to speak of leadership forged in tackles. A three-time consensus All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year twice over, he seemed to anticipate plays before they started.

His 18-tackle performance in the 2008 BCS title game remains a championship-game record. Now coaching in Columbus, he continues shaping defenders with the same relentless precision that defined his career.

Justin Fields

Justin Fields (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Few quarterbacks in Ohio State history have blended grace and explosiveness quite like Justin Fields. After transferring from Georgia in 2019, he quickly became the centerpiece of Ryan Day’s offense, throwing for 41 touchdowns in his first season while adding 10 more on the ground.

His command of the passing game paired with his mobility redefined what a Buckeye quarterback could be, guiding Ohio State to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances. His toughness—perhaps best remembered when he played through injury against Clemson in the 2021 Sugar Bowl—cemented his reputation as a modern Buckeye icon.

Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel (Source: Getty Images)

Before becoming one of the NFL’s top head coaches, Mike Vrabel terrorized opposing quarterbacks in Columbus. The defensive end set Ohio State career records for sacks (36) and tackles for loss (66), marks that stood as proof of his relentless motor.

Named a consensus All-American in 1995 and 1996, his production made him one of the most feared defenders in the Big Ten. Beyond the numbers, his fiery leadership defined John Cooper’s Buckeye defenses of the mid-1990s, giving Ohio State an edge in the trenches. His legacy was strong enough to earn induction into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Joey Bosa was a force of nature the moment he stepped onto the field as a freshman in 2013. With uncanny strength and technique, he recorded 27 sacks and 51 tackles for loss across just three seasons, earning unanimous All-American honors in 2014.

His dominance was instrumental in Ohio State’s run to the first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship, where his disruptive presence helped stymie high-powered offenses. Known for his relentless pressure and signature celebrations, he became the prototype for the new generation of Buckeye pass rushers who followed him.

Andy Katzenmoyer

Andy Katzenmoyer (Source: Andy Katzenmoyer)

For three seasons in the late 1990s, Andy Katzenmoyer epitomized the ideal Buckeye linebacker: fast, instinctive, and punishing. Nicknamed “The Big Kat,” he exploded onto the scene as a freshman starter, racking up tackles at an unprecedented pace.

In 1997, he became the first sophomore ever to win the Butkus Award, finishing his career with 256 tackles, 18 sacks, and six interceptions. His blend of athleticism and ferocity made him one of the most feared defenders of his era. Though a neck injury cut his NFL career short, his legend at Ohio State remains untouchable.

Chase Young

Chase Young (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

When Chase Young took the field in 2019, he wasn’t just playing defense—he was redefining it. The explosive edge rusher amassed 16.5 sacks that year alone, breaking Ohio State’s single-season record, and earned a spot as a Heisman Trophy finalist—an honor rarely afforded to defensive players.

His uncanny ability to dominate games, from strip sacks to commanding double teams, forced opponents to reshape their entire offensive schemes. With 30.5 career sacks and a laundry list of national awards, his time in Columbus solidified him as one of the most decorated defenders in school history.

Howard “Hopalong” Cassady

Howard “Hopalong” Cassady (Source: Ohio State)

Long before modern spread offenses, Howard “Hopalong” Cassady dazzled Ohio State fans in the 1950s with his all-around brilliance. A two-way star, he excelled at halfback while also shining on defense, helping the Buckeyes capture the 1954 national championship.

In 1955, he stormed to the Heisman Trophy in a landslide, becoming one of the most beloved players in program history. He finished his career with over 2,400 rushing yards, but his true impact was in his versatility and flair, which made him a household name in college football. His No. 40 jersey is retired, and his legacy endures as one of the greats of the sport’s golden age.

Jim Parker

Jim Parker (Source: College Football Hall of Fame)

Manicured by Woody Hayes as “the greatest offensive lineman I ever coached,” Jim Parker redefined what it meant to dominate in the trenches. As Ohio State’s first Outland Trophy winner in 1956, he anchored a line that powered a 1954 national championship and consecutive Big Ten titles. A two-time All-American, team MVP, and eventual College and Pro Football Hall of Famer, he set a benchmark for excellence that future Buckeye linemen would chase for generations.

Tom Cousineau

Tom Cousineau (Source: College Football Hall of Fame)

Few defenders towered over ball carriers like Tom Cousineau. A two-time consensus All-American in the late ’70s, he shattered school records with 211 tackles in a single season, including a staggering 29 in one game.

His relentless presence helped propel Ohio State to three Big Ten titles and perennial top rankings. His collegiate legacy endured well beyond his graduation—culminating in his 2016 induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Malcolm Jenkins

Malcolm Jenkins (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Before forging NFL glory, Malcolm Jenkins ruled the Buckeye secondary with swagger and intelligence. A three-time First-team All-Big Ten standout, he cemented his status as the nation’s top defensive back in 2008 by capturing the Jim Thorpe Award. His instincts and leadership helped define a defense that was as cerebral as it was physical—preparing him for a decorated NFL career filled with Pro Bowls and Super Bowls.

Braxton Miller

Braxton Miller (Source: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

When Braxton Miller roamed Ohio Stadium, defenders were left in his wake. From 2011 to 2013, he racked up nearly 9,000 total offense yards, becoming the Buckeyes’ modern dual-threat prototype.

In 2012 alone, he threw for over 2,000 yards and rushed for 1,271, earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and a Heisman finalist nod. His blend of creativity, speed, and improvisation made him one of the program’s most electrifying playmakers.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

If Ohio State crafted identities, Marvin Harrison Jr. became theirs. A two-time unanimous All-American and 2023 Biletnikoff Award winner, he’s the first Buckeye receiver ever to earn that distinction.

In back-to-back seasons, he notched eight 100-yard games—ending with over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns each year—and set the school record with 15 career 100-yard performances. His early impact included three-touchdown Rose Bowl and multi-hat-trick games that etched him among OSU’s most dominant receivers ever.