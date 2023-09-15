The Green Bay Packers are embarking on a new chapter following Aaron Rodgers‘ departure, and their transition got off to a magnificent start. In Jordan Love‘s inaugural game as the true starting quarterback, they dismantled the Chicago Bears.

Securing such a resounding victory requires a collective team effort, but it’s impossible to ignore the exceptional performance of running back Aaron Jones on the offensive front. Jones showcased his status as the team’s premier playmaker with two touchdowns and 127 scrimmage yards.

Unfortunately, his outstanding 35-yard catch-and-run score was marred by a hamstring injury that forced him out of the game. Another standout contributor was Quay Walker, who joins the list of uncertainties ahead of the matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Aaron Jones Among the Players That Could Miss the Game

Jones is the big concern right now as the team prepares for week 2 against the Falcons, with the latest update provided by coach Matt LaFleur not being what the fans might like. LaFleur indicated on Wednesday that the running back didn’t participate in practice, so he could miss the game if his status doesn’t change.

His hamstring injury was visible as Jones scored, but the player didn’t seem too worried. In any case, he said it was not a pull what he felt. Another standout performer was Walker, who intercepted Justin Fields and returned it for a pick-six. However, the linebacker had to leave the match with a concussion.

Walker needs to clear the protocol to be allowed to play, but at least he was able to practice in some capacity. Another significant factor could be Christian Watson in his second season in the league. From the three he may seem to have the lowest odds to make his debut because he was logged as did not participate yet again with an issue on a hamstring.

When Does Green Bay Play Atlanta?

The Packers are confronting the Falcons in Atlanta next Sunday at 1:00 PM (ET).