Jonathan Taylor asked the Indianapolis Colts for a trade. The running back is entering the final year of his rookie contract and, as it has happened with many players at the position, wanted to be paid.

The star didn’t want to play for the Colts, but, no team offered the trade package Jim Irsay was expecting. It’s important to remember that, in 2024, the RB will become a free agent.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, there’s been revealed a mystery team in the NFL inquired about Jonathan Taylor’s situation. Of course, the Miami Dolphins were in, but, this other suitor will definitely surprise you.

The surprising team which asked for Jonathan Taylor

According to a report from ESPN, the Packers were really interested in a trade for Jonathan Taylor. Though it’s clear the Miami Dolphins emerged as the front-runner, no one saw Green Bay on the radar.

However, the Colts didn’t get what they expected in the Tuesday’s deadline established for Taylor. Now, the star player is on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. He’ll be out at least during the first four games of the 2023 regular season.

The interesting fact is that the trade scenario cannot be dismissed. The NFL deadline is all the way until October 31st and, this revelation puts the Packers as an intriguing dark horse.

Nevertheless, the Dolphins are the team which pushed the hardest, but, Indianapolis and Jim Irsay just wanted too much. The information points out, beleive or not, the Colts asked for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a trade package. No way that could happen.