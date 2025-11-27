Are Josh Jacobs and Jordan Love playing today for Packers vs Lions on Thanksgiving in NFL Week 13?

As Thanksgiving approaches, people across the United States anticipate joyous occasions, and for Green Bay Packers fans, there’s added excitement ahead of the crucial matchup against the Detroit Lions. This heightened enthusiasm is due to positive injury updates concerning Josh Jacobs and Jordan Love.

According to Bobby Kownack of NFL.com, Josh Jacobs is officially off the injury report and ready to suit up for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions. His return to action on Thanksgiving Day is sure to give fans something extra to be thankful for.

In addition, Jordan Love has also been cleared to play for the Packers on Thanksgiving. Ahead of this crucial game against the Lions, Love sent a clear message regarding his injury status.

With these two key players set to face the Lions, the Packers’ fanbase is eagerly anticipating a thrilling football game. Both the Packers and Lions are performing admirably in this regular season, and both teams have their sights set on a playoff berth in January.

Jacobs-Love: A potent offensive force for the Packers

Both players have been instrumental for head coach Matt LaFleur. Jacobs has excelled as a running back, amassing 648 rushing yards this season. Additionally, he has been targeted 35 times, securing 28 receptions, scoring 11 touchdowns, and moving the chains with 41 first downs.

see also NFL playoff picture before Thanksgiving: Where do Cowboys, Chiefs, Packers, Lions, and Ravens stand?

Love has been a linchpin for the Packers, throwing for 2,560 yards over 11 games. His contributions include 15 passing touchdowns, a completion rate of 224 out of 331 attempts, only 3 interceptions, and 123 first downs in the games he’s played.

Lions’ injury report raises concerns ahead of Packers clash

There is significant anticipation regarding the Lions’ performance today against the Packers, as this enduring rivalry intensifies. Contributing to the uncertainty are those sidelined on Detroit’s roster, including Kerby Joseph and Kalif Raymond, alongside three other players declared out for today’s game.

Furthermore, the Lions have eight players listed as questionable for the contest against Green Bay. Notable among them are Miles Frazier, Marcus Davenport, and Terrion Darnold, whose participation would be a considerable boon for head coach Dan Campbell.

